Gear Up For Halloween With Jest Paint

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gear up for Halloween! If you are going to a party or participating in a Halloween costume contest, adding fantasy face paint style makeup to your Halloween look is one way to stand out from the crowd. When buying face paint for Halloween for kids and adults, shop from reputable companies that ensure the face paint brands they carry follow FDA guidelines for cosmetic ingredients, which are unlikely to stain your skin or cause a reaction. The folks at www.JestPaint.com can help you find the right face paint makeup. Jest Paint only sells the top face paint brands with safe ingredients, excellent coverage, and bold colors.

Jest Paint Halloween Makeup Halloween Face Paint Examples

To start, make a list of every face paint and costume item you'll need, from head to toe, so that you aren't scrambling during the huge Halloween shopping rush in October! Check out our Halloween Face Painting Ideas Blog and our Halloween Makeup Store Collection for Special FX products like fake blood, latex, wax, fake teeth, tooth paint, creepy face paint colors, and more!

If you are going to be dancing and sweating at a Halloween party, look into alcohol-based Proaiir Hybrid Liquid or Hybrid Solid face paint. You can also seal water-based makeup with a product like Ben Nye Final Seal , making water-based face paint more durable but easier to wash off than Hybrid face paint. You may need bright powder makeup for the eyes or face, like the Ben Nye Studio Color Rainbow Palette . Face painters use shadow powders to pump up and contour their face paint or apply it over primed skin. Read our Face Paint Comparison Guide and see what face paints will work for you!

Don't forget the magic of glitter. Jest Paint sells all types of face paint glitters ! Get them in fine and chunky sizes, and go with the wax-based Glitter Creams if you want to apply it over face paint. The added sparkles boost Halloween makeup looks. Just imagine a glittery mermaid, devil, witch, vampire, ice queen, and more!

Check out our face paint makeup demos on Jest Paint's Youtube channel . Face painting takes some practice, so test out your face painting makeup design a few times so you can nail the look on Halloween night! We are happy to help you with your look; just email me at [email protected].

Contact:

Anna Wilinski

[email protected]

269-459-1870

SOURCE Jest Paint