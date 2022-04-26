Gear up for Sesame Street Mecha Builders With a Special Sneak Peek Episode Debuting Today on YouTube

"Kids and families turn to Sesame Workshop for fun, educational, and safe content with a whole lot of heart. Sesame Street Mecha Builders is all that and more … with giant robots!" said Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Media and Education . "We can't wait for fans of all ages to dive into this innovative and timely series to see their favorite Sesame Street friends like they've never seen them before – all while practicing STEM fundamentals, too."

"Sesame Street's iconic characters lend themselves to endless reinvention with humor and stories kids adore, and learning models that families can trust implicitly," said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. "This time, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Elmo are saving the world in animated-superhero-robot form, and it will be MECHA BIG!"

Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, the series helps older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends. The series introduces children to STEM concepts like simple machines, force, and properties of matter, illustrated with help from the Mechas and their unique powers. Across 26 episodes – each containing two complete 11-minute stories – the friends get into all kinds of silly situations, whether they're using a wedge to split a giant banana for an ice cream statue or learning how to measure cables for a zipline through the trees. Lively animation — provided by Toronto-based firm Guru Studios – opens up imaginative possibilities like Mecha Cookie's "Hammer Hand," Mecha Abby's stretchy arms, and the Mechas' ability to go "Mecha Big" and "Mecha Tiny" to solve problems on every scale.

"Imagination is in Sesame Workshop's DNA; with the flexibility and freedom animation offers, we have a blank canvas to tell even more incredible stories," said Kay Wilson Stallings, EVP, Creative and Production, Sesame Workshop. "Taking a creative approach to STEM learning, Sesame Street Mecha Builders invites children to soar into the sky, shrink down – or grow 'Mecha Big!' – to see things from a new perspective, and discover their growing world."

The new spinoff is part of an expanding animation slate for Sesame Workshop, part of their ongoing content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Upcoming projects include original preschool series Bea's Block and a family holiday special based on The Nutcracker – both debuting later this year. A miniseries adaptation of classic children's book Charlotte's Web, also lovingly animated by Guru Studio, is in the early stages of production. The Workshop's earlier forays into animation, recent specials The Monster at the End of This Story and Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, introduced new pals and reimagined classic Sesame Street stories.

Old friends. New heroes. The Mecha Builders may not get it right the first time, but they won't give up until they solve the problem and save the day! The first episode of Sesame Street Mecha Builders is available now on Sesame Street's YouTube channel; the first five episodes will drop on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network May 9, and HBO Max on on May 10, with more coming soon.

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit media and educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're active in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

Cartoonito is the Warner Bros. Discovery preschool programming block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Inspired by Positive Psychology and 21st Century Learning, Cartoonito is based on the proprietary preschool educational framework of Humancentric Learning, which aims to support every child's humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to treat others with compassion, respect and fairness. With a roster of originals actively in development, Cartoonito will offer modern programming that leans into Warner Bros. Discovery's iconic IP that stems from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Mush-Mush & the Mushables, Little Ellen and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go are among a slate of 20 new series now available. In addition, a portfolio of originals including Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Tom and Jerry Time, new series and specials from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and a collection of projects from bestselling children's book author Mo Willems will add to thousands of hours of content from Warner Bros. Discovery's legacy library and global acquisitions.

