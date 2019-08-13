Gear Up for Some Sunday Best and a Third Season Re-Air of "ToyMakerz" on HISTORY®

REIDSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "ToyMakerz" is set to re-air its third action-packed season Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at 9am ET/8am CT on HISTORY®. Each week, former celebrity stuntman and head "ToyMaker" David Ankin will take his fans on the ride of their lives, leading his talented team in crafting one-of-a-kind custom automotive builds. From hot rods and classics to muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles, "ToyMakerz" gives car lovers across America a front-row seat to the incredible process behind these powerful and unique machines.

"We have a real feel for the types of big engine toys that people like to see and season 3 is where it's at, this is where we tackle those projects from the ground up. It's really a fun show to watch, an exciting season of builds for sure…some of the fastest, and most unique, cars and motorcycles ever made, and then driven to the extreme!" says Ankin.

"ToyMakerz" joined A+E Networks' all-new "DRIVE," a dedicated programming block built to cater to the passions of auto enthusiasts. "DRIVE" initially began airing on HISTORY on Sunday mornings from 7am to noon ET/PT. "ToyMakerz" third season airs 8 episodes of high-octane thrills. Prepare to be blown away as the team hits the Capital City Bikefest and Car Show and takes on never-before-seen projects, like a set of custom racing drones. Watch as Ankin challenges friends, fans and associates to a "Misfit Toys" invitational, competing for custom-build bragging rights, and gives an old-school hot rod a powerful and unexpected update. Catch a special guest appearance by Actor and Ankin's friend, Dean Cain, and NASCAR legend Richard Petty, and strap in for the wildest season finale yet, featuring a twin-seat, front-engine radical dragster powerful enough for the track, yet perfectly street legal.

The action-packed third season re-airs on Sunday mornings at 9am ET/8am CT, August 18th on HISTORY®. Catch up on past episodes at HISTORY.com as well as Amazon On-Demand and iTunes. Find out more information about @ToyMakerzTV on Instagram or visit the site at www.toymakerz.com.

About ToyMakerz

ToyMakerz is driven by the life & creations of the series' star, David Ankin. The show follows his team of custom motor vehicle fabricators that do one-off custom builds & OEM enhancements. Ankin is a former stunt man, motorcycle racer, fabricator & customizer, that designs the vehicles, leads the fabrication and builds, and drives the vehicles to the extreme. The show incorporates nationally known experts, outside contributors, & celebrity guests. ToyMakerz takes the audience inside the shop with the interactive ToyMakerz companion app: connecting fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, info about builds, and exclusive deals. The company is co-owned by David Ankin and his business partner, David Young, and they create one-of-a-kind racing creations that Ankin visualizes and builds. For more information about ToyMakerz, visit the site at: www.toymakerz.com.

