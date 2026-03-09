Gear Up for Spring: VEVOR's Top Yard Tools Make Spring Cleanup a Breeze

HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter finally fades, yards across much of the U.S. are slowly coming back to life. In northern and Midwestern states, melting snow often reveals piles of leaves, overgrown shrubs, and lawns blanketed with dead grass. For many homeowners, spring yard work quickly turns into a major cleanup challenge.

VEVOR walk-behindhand-push floor sweeper VEVOR push lawn sweeper VEVOR 52CC 6-in-1 multi-function trimmer

Yard maintenance usually involves three main tasks: clearing hard surfaces, removing thatch from lawns, and trimming hedges and shrubs. This spring, VEVOR is highlighting three products designed to tackle each of these chores—from patios and driveways to lawns and vertical greenery—each earning high praise from users.

Hard Surface Cleanup: Push Lawn Sweeper, Five Times Faster for Driveways

The first challenge of spring yard work often comes from patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Traditional brooms require tedious back-and-forth sweeping, often leaving debris behind in cracks, while dust clouds can affect family and pets.

The VEVOR walk-behindhand-push floor sweeper tackles this problem head-on. With manual operation, it sweeps up to five times faster than a traditional broom. Its 25.6-inch wide brush covers large areas in a single pass, and the 5-gallon collection container minimizes trips to empty debris. Adjustable handles and foldable design make storage simple and convenient.

"This has been one of my favorite purchases," commented Joe, a VEVOR user, "It picks up both large debris and fine dust in a single pass, saving hours of work. It's durable, easy to empty, and even my 78-year-old father loves using it!"

Let the Lawn "Breathe": Push Lawn Sweeper Collects About 80% of Thatch

Once hard surfaces are cleared, the real heart of yard work begins—the lawn. After winter, lawns are often covered with a layer of dead grass and leaves (thatch). Too much thatch can block new growth and create a breeding ground for pests and disease.

The VEVOR push lawn sweeper features four thick, densely packed rotating brushes that collect roughly 80% of surface debris in a single pass, with a 26-inch sweeping width. Its 7-cubic-foot collection bag reduces frequent emptying, and the brush height adjusts without tools to handle different lawn conditions. With its efficiency and ease of use, the sweeper helps lawns truly "breathe," creating the perfect environment for new spring growth.

Homeowner Carrie shares:

"I used it to clean one acre of lawn, and it took only a quarter of the time compared to raking. No fuel, no engine to worry about breaking down. Assembly was easy too—highly recommended."

Vertical Trimming: 52CC Multi-Function Trimmer Handles Hedges and High Branches

After clearing the ground and the lawn, hedges and shrubs become the yard's focal point. After a winter of growth, these plants need proper trimming to restore a neat, structured look.

The VEVOR 52CC 6-in-1 multi-function trimmer features a two-stroke engine, a 270° rotating head, and an extendable shaft to reach high branches without climbing. By switching attachments, it can function as a hedge trimmer, grass trimmer, brush cutter, chainsaw, and more—covering everything from hedge shaping to cutting small tree branches. Its multi-function design boosts efficiency while restoring a clean, polished look to the yard's vertical spaces.

User Jeni says:

"This trimmer handles almost everything we need in the yard—thinning fence lines, cutting small trees, trimming weeds. It's heavy-duty, easy to switch attachments, and highly recommended."

VEVOR: Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price

From hard surface cleanup to lawn dethatching to hedge and branch trimming, VEVOR's three spring promotion tools cover the full spectrum of yard maintenance, making each task easier and more manageable for homeowners.

"Maintaining a yard in spring doesn't have to be a struggle," says VEVOR Brand Director Gavin Wu. "Our goal is to give families tools that make yard work efficient, effortless, and even enjoyable. With professional-level performance at a price everyone can afford, we hope to help more households welcome spring with clean, healthy yards—and a sense of pride in their outdoor space."

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 1,500 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

