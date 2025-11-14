Gear Up for the Games: 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Opens New Retail Store at Mall of America®

Visitors can shop exclusive merchandise, limited-edition collections and holiday collectibles celebrating the spirit of the Games coming to Minnesota in June 2026

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games has opened the doors to a new pop-up retail store at Mall of America®, where fans can shop an exclusive assortment of USA Games merchandise and enjoy special in-store moments, with select appearances from Special Olympics athletes.

Located on Level 2, North (N218), the store features a range of USA Games-branded apparel, including an UNRL x 2026 USA Games custom apparel line, as well as giftables and limited-edition holiday items, inviting visitors to shop, gear up and learn more about the Games taking place June 20–26, 2026. Fans will also have the chance to enjoy special in-store moments, with select appearances from Special Olympics athletes and Champ, a golden retriever therapy dog serving as the official mascot for the Games.

"We're thrilled to unveil a dedicated space where guests can not only shop these fun items, but make meaningful connections and learn more about the Special Olympics movement," said Christy Sovereign, CEO of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "We hope this store will give visitors the chance to meet other volunteers, advocates, partners and athletes – all united by the power of inclusion – and be inspired to get involved in this life-changing event."

Featured merchandise includes:

Exclusive USA Games-branded gear: Bags, t-shirts, hoodies, hats, drinkware and more

Partner collaborations: The UNRL x Special Olympics apparel line, with hoodies, quarter-zips, t-shirts and snapbacks; and the WONDERFOLD x USA Games W4 Luxe Pro 4-Seater Stroller Wagon

Limited-edition holiday items: A custom USA Games x Faribault Mills wool blanket and two USA Games holiday ornament designs

"At Mall of America, we're always seeking new ways to create memorable experiences for our guests," said Carrie Charleston, Vice President, Head of Leasing at Mall of America. "We're honored to welcome the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games store to MOA, where shopping meets purpose. This retail experience goes beyond shopping, it's a chance to be inspired by the dedication, passion and spirit that unite everyone who makes the Games possible."

The new pop-up store adds to the growing excitement surrounding the 2026 USA Games, a defining movement that will welcome approximately 3,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, more than 15,000 volunteer roles and thousands of fans to Minnesota in June 2026. Athletes will compete in 16 Olympic-style sports across the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.

Volunteer registration opens in January 2026. To stay connected and be the first to know about volunteering opportunities, visit 2026specialolympicsusagames.org or follow 2026 USA Games on social media (X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn).

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to Minnesota to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

