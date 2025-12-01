GearChain Simplifies Large-scale Barcode Creation and Printing with Free GS1 Digital Link Generator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GearChain has launched a free Bulk GS1 Digital Link and Barcode Label Printer that streamlines how businesses create and print barcode labels at scale. The new tool enables users to generate UPC, Code 128, Code 39, QR, GS1 DataMatrix, and GS1 Digital Link labels in minutes by uploading a CSV file, previewing layouts, and seamlessly integrating with Avery software to print on Avery labels, cards, and tags. The process is quick, accessible, and requires no software installation or design experience.

GearChain's GS1 Digital Link generator creates 2D barcodes in bulk and aligns them perfectly with Avery templates for fast, accurate printing. GearChain's barcode printer supports UPC, Code 128, and more, making it easy to bulk-print Avery-ready labels with clean, consistent layouts.

The launch comes as industries prepare for GS1's Sunrise 2027 initiative, which will transition from traditional 1D UPC barcodes to 2D barcodes like QR and GS1 DataMatrix. These new codes can carry richer product data, such as batch numbers, expiration dates, and traceability information, connecting physical items to digital product records. GearChain's generator fully supports GS1 Digital Link syntax, transforming traditional barcodes into web-enabled identifiers that can open product details, compliance data, or consumer information pages with a simple scan.

GearChain partnered with Avery to make it effortless for customers to print barcodes on the Avery labels and tags they already trust. This collaboration ensures labels align perfectly with widely used Avery templates, so teams can produce consistent, professional results without changing their materials. Whether preparing for GS1 standards or streamlining daily operations, this workflow delivers efficiency and reliability for high-volume label creation.

The generator integrates with the GearChain mobile app, allowing users to scan and update items right from their phones. The app syncs automatically with Google Sheets, supports blockchain-based verification for authenticity, and provides AI insights for inventory and asset management. These features give businesses an all-in-one system for fast, compliant, and connected labeling.

"Label creation shouldn't be difficult or expensive," said Harry Jung, Co-founder and CEO of GearChain. "With our GS1 Digital Link and Avery-compatible barcode printer, we're giving businesses an easy way to produce professional, compliant labels. It brings the best of modern labeling and connected data into a simple, accessible workflow."

"GearChain makes it simple to generate GS1-ready barcodes, and Avery makes it simple to print them," said David Maxson, Senior Director of Web, Software & Decision Sciences at Avery. "By tapping into our trusted templates and print tools, teams can move into the GS1 transition with confidence—using the Avery label formats they already know and rely on."

The generator is available now for free at www.gearchain.io/barcode-labels . It can also be found in the Google Workspace Marketplace and the Google Chrome Web Store by searching for GearChain Barcode Label Printer. Users simply download the CSV template, upload their product data, and print ready-to-use labels in a few clicks.

About GearChain

GearChain is a Silicon Valley-based technology company specializing in AI-powered and blockchain-backed inventory and asset management. As a GS1 US Solution Partner and Avery Partner, GearChain helps businesses modernize their labeling and tracking processes with accuracy and compliance in mind. The GearChain mobile app allows users to track, verify, and analyze assets while integrating in real time with Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and GS1 Digital Link standards. For more information, visit www.gearchain.io

About Avery Products Corporation

Avery Products Corporation, a division of CCL Industries, is the world's leading supplier of labels, specialty media, and software solutions for short-run digital printing. Serving businesses and consumers globally, Avery provides innovative labeling and packaging products available through distributors, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Avery® brand. Headquartered in Brea, California, Avery combines precision, reliability, and design tools to help customers create professional results with ease. To learn more about Avery's printable labels, templates, and design tools, visit www.avery.com

