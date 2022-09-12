Geared Motors and Drives Market 2026, Growing Importance For Accuracy In Quality Control (QC) Processes to Boost Growth - Technavio

Geared Motors and Drives Market Segmentation

End-user

Food And Beverage



Metals And Mining



Automotive



Wind Power



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Geared Motors and Drives Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geared motors and drives market report covers the following areas:

Geared Motors and Drives Market size

Geared Motors and Drives Market trends

Geared Motors and Drives Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of magnetic gearboxes as one of the prime reasons driving the geared motors and drives market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Geared Motors and Drives Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Geared Motors and Drives Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Geared Motors and Drives Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Boneng Transmission Suzhou Co. Ltd.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa

Dana Motion Systems Italia Srl

dematek GmbH and Co. KG

DieQua Corp

Eaton Corp. Plc

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

Groschopp

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.



Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Geared Motors and Drives Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist geared motors and drive market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geared motors and drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geared motors and drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geared motors and drives market vendors

Geared Motors And Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Anaheim Automation Inc., Boneng Transmission Suzhou Co. Ltd., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Dana Motion Systems Italia Srl, dematek GmbH and Co. KG, DieQua Corp, Eaton Corp. Plc, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Groschopp, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nord Gear Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., SDT Drive Technology, SEW EURODRIVE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metals and mining - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Wind power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Wind power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wind power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Wind power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wind power - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Exhibit 105: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa

Exhibit 109: Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa - Overview



Exhibit 110: Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa - Key offerings

10.6 DieQua Corp

Exhibit 112: DieQua Corp - Overview



Exhibit 113: DieQua Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: DieQua Corp - Key offerings

10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 115: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Regal Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 125: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SDT Drive Technology

Exhibit 129: SDT Drive Technology - Overview



Exhibit 130: SDT Drive Technology - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: SDT Drive Technology - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

