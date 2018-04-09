Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

"Operators can expect the highest level of aftermarket support from the GTF MRO network providers," said Eva Azoulay, vice president, Engine Services, Pratt & Whitney. "Today, the growing GTF network spans three continents, ensuring world-class quality service for every GTF customer, regardless of their location. We will continue to add capacity and experience as we see shop visits increasing over the next several years. These efforts truly are changing the global MRO landscape."

The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise™ service portfolio, which provides engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value.

"The advantage of EngineWise comes in our commitment to advance and integrate our engine expertise and fleet intelligence into service offerings for our customers," said Azoulay. "EngineWise allows our customers to optimize engine performance to keep their businesses running smoothly and efficiently."

Pratt & Whitney's Columbus Engine Center in Columbus, Georgia, USA, became the first GTF engine MRO facility to maintain Geared Turbofan engines in 2016. In addition, Pratt & Whitney's Eagle Services Asia facility in Singapore expects to begin servicing PW1100G-JM engines next year.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (860) 565-9600

media@pw.utc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geared-turbofan-engine-mro-network-features-top-companies-and-global-reach-300626328.html

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Related Links

http://www.pratt-whitney.com

