Gearflow.com Raises $1.1M Seed Funding to Elevate Construction Equipment Rental

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearflow.com today announced a $1.1M seed funding round to support the growth of their platform and team. This round of funding was completed with participation from Seth Lawry, Cindy Lawry, and Soren Oberg of Thomas H. Lee Partners, Annabelle LLC, and Chicago Early Growth Ventures.

"This funding kicks off our development of the next iteration of Gearflow.com to help all businesses in the construction equipment industry seamlessly transition into the digital economy," said Luke Powers, Founder and CEO of Gearflow.com.

The Co-Founders of Gearflow.com set out to build an online marketplace by equipment rental, for equipment rental.

"Coming from equipment rental, I saw an opportunity to support all of the great businesses that make up this industry and now we will have the platform and team to do it."

The construction equipment rental industry, a $55B industry in the US, is comprised of thousands of businesses - 80% of which are independent owners.

This new round of funding will be used to accelerate product development and to grow the team.

Specifically, the areas that the Chicago-based company will focus on are:

Improving the online buying experience for end users.

Refining the seller experience on Gearflow.

Growing their team to scale customer support.

"Gearflow.com is poised to fill a tremendous void in the construction equipment space and we're excited about their opportunity for growth," said Jeff Eschbach, Founding Partner of Chicago Early Growth Ventures.

"But what really set Gearflow.com apart for Chicago Early Growth Ventures is their deep connections within the equipment rental space and experienced founders that have spent years working and learning the rental industry. They have the vision and domain expertise to fundamentally improve the way construction equipment is bought, rented, and sold."

Gearflow.com launched in the fall of 2018 and has grown to over 90 active sellers from independent to national rental equipment companies.

About Gearflow: Gearflow.com is an e-commerce platform built to support and digitally represent the thousands of construction equipment rental companies and complementary businesses that make up the construction equipment industry. Meanwhile, equipment end users have one place for all of their equipment needs.

