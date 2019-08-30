Gearing Up for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Early detection is key to living prostate cancer free, which is why the American Urological Association (AUA) and Urology Care Foundation are gearing up for September – Prostate Cancer Awareness month – to raise awareness about the disease and encourage men to know their risk and talk to their doctor.

"Next to skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "It is important for men to understand their risk of developing prostate cancer and to talk to their doctor about whether prostate cancer screening is right for them. Empowering men with the educational tools and resources of the Urology Care Foundation helps men make informed decisions about prostate cancer screening, care and treatment."

Aside from age, risk factors for prostate cancer include family history and race. About one out of every nine men in the US will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime; however, the odds increase to:

1 in 6 if they are African American

1 in 5 if they have a family history

The AUA recommends men ages 55 to 69, talk to their health care provider about whether prostate cancer testing is right for them. For men at a 'higher risk' for developing the disease, such as African-American men or men with a family history, consider talking to your health care provider as early as 40-54 years of age about the benefits and risks of testing.

Make a pit stop at the Urology Care Foundation's Prostate Cancer Info Center, and cruise its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms for free prostate cancer resources, including fact sheets, podcasts, videos and more.

The Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic diseases through research and education.

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

This year, nearly 175,000 US men will be told they have prostate cancer and more than 1.28 million men worldwide will be diagnosed with the disease. It is one of the most common cancers in men, both in the US and globally.

All men are at risk of developing prostate cancer, but the risk increases significantly as men grow older.

If you are age 55 to 69, Talk to Your Doctor about prostate screening.

There are more than 3 million men in the US living with prostate cancer.

Know Your Risk. Some men are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Talk to your Doctor about prostate cancer screening if you are age 40 to 54 years and:

are African-American



have a father, brother or son who has had prostate cancer

The Urology Care Foundation recognizes the choice to be screened for prostate cancer is a personal one. Before you decide to be tested, talk to your doctor about your risk for prostate cancer, including your personal and family history. Then talk about the benefits and risks of testing.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association; Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

