Gearing Up for the Future: Acorns and Chevron Announce Partnership Allowing Americans To Donate to Schools By Buying Fuel

In 2015, Acorns launched Found Money, a brand partnership platform that enables 350 of the world's leading brands to invest in Acorns customers. When Acorns users shop with Found Money partners, like Chevron, those brands automatically invest a percentage of the purchase into users' Acorns accounts. To date, 1 million Acorns users have received over $9 million in Found Money rewards. Chevron joins an elite group of world-class brands who, together with Acorns, are investing in Americans' future. Found Money partners include Apple, Nike, Lyft, Walmart, Airbnb, Macy's, and more. With Found Money, cash-forward is the new cash-back.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most reputable brands," said Babak Farrokh-Siar, Acorns' Head of Partnerships. "Through this unique partnership with Chevron, we are empowering millions of Americans with the tools they need to support local education and invest in their future. Making it easy for people to invest is essential - what better venue than at the pump?"

Like Acorns, Chevron is committed to investing in America's future. In 2010, Chevron launched the Fuel Your School program which has helped fund over 55,000 classroom projects across the U.S. The program invests heavily into Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.) and fosters bright young talent for the future workforce and healthy economic growth for the country. To date, Fuel Your School has donated over $48 million and benefited over 6,400 schools nationwide. The Chevron and Acorns partnership represents a continuation of both mission-driven companies working to create more opportunities for consumers to make a difference and save.

"We are excited to partner with Acorns and connect with our customers on a more personal level," said Brian Sardelich, Loyalty Manager at Chevron. "Fuel is an essential purchase, and our new partnership allows it to be a meaningful one. Customers can now fuel their vehicles while simultaneously investing in their future and communities."

As a leading advocate for financial literacy and education, Acorns is proud to support the #FuelYourSchool initiative and empower the up-and-coming around the country.

About Acorns:

Acorns is the country's fastest-growing financial wellness system with more than 6.2 million accounts. Its easy-to-use, mobile-first technology makes it simple for anyone to set aside and invest life's spare money. Acorns allows customers to automatically invest in a low-cost, diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds offered by some of the world's top asset managers (including Vanguard and BlackRock). Customers grow their wealth in one of five portfolios constructed with help from world-renowned Nobel laureate economist Dr. Harry Markowitz. Acorns' smart portfolio algorithms automatically work in the background of life, helping users build wealth naturally, pennies at a time. From Acorns mighty oaks do grow. Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android or desktop. Visit Acorns.com for more.

