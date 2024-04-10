Gearing Up for the Spring Refresh: Gardening and Organizing Cited As Most Favorite, While Cleaning Gutters and Windows Made the Least Favorite Tasks of the Season, According to Newly Released Survey by Stanley Black & Decker

Ninety-five percent of those surveyed say it's important for them to do a spring refresh on their homes

Sixty-nine percent of adults now turn to YouTube for guidance on new projects; 51 percent of Gen Zers find inspiration on TikTok

Ninety percent of homeowners plan to invest in high-quality tools to tackle their spring projects

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days grow longer and the air turns warmer, the annual tradition of home rejuvenation is once again upon us. A new survey, the Spring Home Refresh Report, released today from Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) provides insight into the spring cleaning habits and DIY projects planned by adults across the nation this year.

Among the key findings, it's clear spring cleaning is still a priority as a majority of adults (95%) said it is important for them to tackle spring projects and cleaning tasks this year on some level. Those adults counted gardening (35%) and organizing/decluttering (35%) as their favorite spring tasks to tackle while their most disliked tasks included cleaning gutters (35%) and cleaning windows (31%).

"The spring refresh is a time-honored tradition among many, providing a clean slate for the months ahead," said Bill Beck, Chief Growth Officer, Tools & Outdoor at Stanley Black & Decker. "We encourage homeowners to embrace spring cleaning and projects, and we're committed to providing innovative solutions designed to make those projects efficient, effective and less of a chore."

The survey also found spring cleaning tasks and DIY projects seem to differ by generation. As younger workers continue to use their bedrooms as both a home office and a place of rest, 42% of Gen Z respondents plan to focus on bedroom improvements, making it the most popular project for this age group.

The Spring Home Refresh Report survey findings found:

Spring-Cleaning Champions: A majority (59%) of respondents said they handle indoor spring cleaning themselves.

Among the 81% of adults gearing up for DIY endeavors this spring, gardening/landscaping emerges as the favored undertaking. New Ways to Learn Skills: Gone are the days of relying solely on grandpa's wisdom – a whopping 69% of adults now turn to YouTube for guidance on new projects. However, a trend is emerging--Gen Z is finding inspiration on TikTok, with 51% using the platform for DIY ideas.

Sixty-one percent (61%) expressed a keen interest in purchasing new tools or equipment for their projects this season. Keeping the Lawn Lush: The top tools homeowners said they need for this year's outdoor projects are the lawnmower (41%) and leaf blower (36%).

This Spring, Let Stanley Black & Decker Help Tackle Your Refresh Project

Whether your spring priorities include landscaping, remodeling a kitchen or flipping furniture, Stanley Black & Decker's brands offer a variety of tools and equipment to help with your spring cleaning and home upgrades and maintenance.

Spring Landscaping Tools

Spring Cleaning Tools

Spring Storage Solutions

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

**Maximum PSI when used with 15° nozzle.

Methodology:

Stanley Black & Decker commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,006 adults throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between February 29 and March 2, 2024. Atomik Research is a creative market research agency.

