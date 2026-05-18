Gearoot Inc. Supports LAMEDA's Global Expansion Through E-Commerce, Custom Orders, and Offline Visibility

TORONTO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Gearoot Inc., the authorized distributor and market-entry partner of LAMEDA, is helping accelerate the cycling apparel brand's global expansion by connecting its products with riders, clubs, retailers, distributors, and outdoor communities across international markets.

Jinxi Cao, founder of Gearoot Inc., holds a LAMEDA banner near Labrang Monastery in Gansu Province during a 2025 cycling journey from Hangzhou to Zhangye. The route crossed major elevation changes, from near sea level in eastern China to high-altitude regions of Gansu and the Tibetan Plateau. The ride reflected LAMEDA’s connection to endurance riding, outdoor exploration, and real-world cycling culture. Gearoot Inc. currently manages LAMEDA’s North American distribution and global independent e-commerce operations. (CNW Group/Gearoot Inc.)

Founded in 2024 and officially launched in 2025, Gearoot Inc. has quickly moved from market entry to measurable growth. In its first year, revenue from LAMEDA's global independent website and B2B custom orders reached approximately USD 350,000. With growing online sales, custom-order demand, and offline exposure, revenue from these channels is projected to reach USD 1 million this year.

The company is led by Jinxi (Derek) Cao, a University of Toronto undergraduate entering his fourth year, majoring in Economics and Industrial Relations and Human Resources. As a student entrepreneur, Cao positioned the company as both a distributor and market-entry partner for LAMEDA's overseas strategy.

LAMEDA offers performance cycling apparel including jerseys, bib shorts, base layers, jackets, gloves, and accessories, with features such as lightweight construction, breathability, sun protection, elasticity, and rider comfort. The brand also highlights Italian technical fabrics such as MITI® and Carvico®, free size exchanges, local return support, and first-year crash replacement services.

To build market recognition, Gearoot Inc. works with cycling KOLs and content creators to produce ride videos, product-testing content, and lifestyle campaigns showing how LAMEDA products perform in real riding environments. On the B2B side, Gearoot Inc. supports clubs, event organizers, and business clients with custom apparel, branded kits, and group-order solutions.

Offline visibility is also central to Gearoot Inc.'s strategy. In addition to participating in Markham Cycling Day, Gearoot Inc. has helped bring LAMEDA into B2B and B2C settings including Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, CABDA Expo in Chicago, EUROBIKE in Europe, and outdoor exhibitions in Toronto and Vancouver. These events connect LAMEDA directly with retailers, distributors, cycling clubs, outdoor consumers, and end users.

This year, Gearoot Inc. is also supporting LAMEDA's new Capybara cycling apparel series, built around "No Rush, I'll Get There." The series has received positive attention from customers at exhibitions, adding a more approachable lifestyle identity to LAMEDA's performance-focused product line.

Looking ahead, Gearoot Inc. will continue expanding LAMEDA's global presence through e-commerce, B2B custom orders, influencer campaigns, club partnerships, event sponsorships, and trade-show exposure. For Gearoot Inc., the next stage is clear: to make LAMEDA not only a cycling apparel option, but a recognizable brand within the global cycling culture and community.

SOURCE Gearoot Inc.