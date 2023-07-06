Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Global Market is Expected to Reach $218.6 Billion by 2030: Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gears, Drives and Speed Changers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers estimated at US$143.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$159.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introductory Prelude

Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Global Machine Tools Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Region

Market Outlook

Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market

Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in Developing Countries

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Gears, Drives and Speed Changers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Outlook for Global Gear Technology Market

Pandemic-Induced Changes in Manufacturing Industries Create New Demand Patterns for Gear Products

Growth in Automobiles Production to Spur Market Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems

Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market

Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future Demand for Power Steering Gears

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears and Drives

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country

Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview

Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Internal Drive Trains in Mountain Bikes and E-Bikes: Advantages and Disadvantages

Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Long Term Growth

Global Aircraft Fleet (in Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017 and 2035P

Aircraft Power Transmission Equipment Market (2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by End-Use Application - Civil Aircrafts and Military Aircrafts

Pandemic Causes Panic in the Aerospace Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Anticipated Surge in Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft Landing Gear Market

Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts to Witness Surge Due to Expected increase in Passenger Numbers

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production Process to Drive Gears Demand

Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for Gear and Drives

Global Oil Reserves: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Reserves by Geographic Region

The Present Scenario

Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 - May 2021

- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity to Spur Demand

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind Turbine Gear Market

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth

Robust Demand for Construction Equipment to Offer Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Equipment Market: Annual Sales (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P

Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear & Gearbox Market

Global Mining Equipment Market: Annual Revenue (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020E

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth

Growing Impact of Technology

Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission Parts Production

CAD Furthers Gear Design

A Segmental Overview

Gears

Types of Gears

Global Gears Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Segment

The Evolution of Industrial Gears

Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears Demand

Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand

Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market

Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance

CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?

Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future

Drives

Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and Hydraulic Drives

Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators

Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric Drives

Global AC Drives Market Overview

World Market for AC Drives by Type (2021E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Less than 40kw AC Drives, 40-200kw AC Drives, and More than 200kw AC Drives

Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives

World Market for AC Drives by Region (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific , Europe , and North & South America

, , and North & Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity

Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth

Speed Changers

World Market for Speed Reducers & Changers (2021E): Percentage Breakdown* of Revenues by Type

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

