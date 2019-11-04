GEARWENCH to Unveil Heated Apparel at SEMA to Help Pros Perform Their Best in the Worst Conditions

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it's cold, things have a tendency to come to a standstill. Hard work gets harder, tight spaces get tighter, and aches become more painful. But the job still needs to get done. That's why GEARWRENCH® is launching its new line of heated apparel—including a jacket, hoodie, fleece, and vest option—at the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

GEARWRENCH is unveiling a new line of heated apparel at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-8.

"Garages can get really cold and some mechanics do their work outside just based on the nature of their jobs," said Paul Steinweg, product manager for GEARWRENCH. "Battling those conditions almost becomes as difficult as doing the work, but this new line of heated apparel will help keep mechanics warm and focused on the task at hand."

Each member of the GEARWRENCH Heated Apparel line features three heating zones: left chest, right chest and mid-back. A quick press of the power button brings warmth through carbon fiber within the heat zones, customized with four adjustable settings. A rechargeable 5,200mAh battery provides hours of consistent heat when fully charged (up to 10 hours on the low setting, 3.75 hours on high). The jackets are water resistant, machine washable and dryer safe.

SEMA attendees can get a first look at the new Heated Jackets at the GEARWRENCH booth (#10509) from Nov. 5-8. All four products are slated to be available in retail by December 2019, and GEARWRENCH is planning to expand its line of heated apparel in 2020.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

