GEARWRENCH Continues to Redefine Automotive Diagnostics with Powerful New Tools

Four new products available now to put full diagnostics in the palm of technician's hands

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEARWRENCH is expanding the lineup of revolutionary Diagnostic testing tools, launching four new products into the existing product line. New to the market is the GWSMART10, a 10" pro command wireless bidirectional diagnostic tablet with charge docking station, GWSMART05, a 5" handheld bidirectional diagnostic tool, GWSCOPE, a highdefinition flexible inspection endoscope, and GWTPMS, a universal tire pressure monitoring system programming and diagnostic tool, as well as the TPMS sensors in metal and rubber. These add to the expansive lineup that delivers unmatched value, performance and features full system diagnostics with FREE software updates that GEARWRENCH is known for.

GEARWRENCH expands Diagnostics Products and Accessories.

GEARWRENCH Diagnostics are created for not only the new technicians starting out in their career but are also the most cost-efficient option for professional mechanics years on the job. All products come with a complete two-year warranty, free software updates and cover more than 80+ car manufacturers.

"We continue to listen closely to our users, and the message is clear: diagnostic tools have become too expensive and software fees are out of control," said Jarrett Wolf, Product Director at GEARWRENCH. "Phase II of GEARWRENCH Diagnostics continues to break all the rules, delivering top tier capability at truly game changing prices and making professional grade diagnostics accessible to more technicians than ever before."

Additional features for each new device can be found below.

GWSMART10 – 10" Pro Command Wireless Bidirectional Diagnostic Tablet with Charge Docking Station

3Year FREE software updates

Full system diagnostics with bidirectional programming

Topology mapping

51 reset/relearn functions

Fully AutoAuth/Secure GatewayReady, Identifix DirectHit ready at an exclusive discount

Retail: $2,249.99

GWSMART05 – 5" Handheld Bidirectional Diagnostic Tool

FREE lifetime software updates

Full system diagnostics

Live data streams

31 reset/relearn functions

Fully AutoAuth/Secure GatewayReady

Retail: $399.99

GWSCOPE – High-Definition Flexible Inspection Endoscope

1080p HD camera with 4 brightness levels

8.5mm flexible semi-rigid probe

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Photo & video capture

Heat resistant up to 194°F

Retail: $99.99

GWTPMS – Universal Tire Pressure Monitoring System Programming & Diagnostic Tool

FREE lifetime updates

315/433MHz Dual Frequency

Read/clear TPMS codes

Full ECU-ID verification

Retail: $174.99

GWTPMSR & GWTPMSM – Rubber and Metal Universal Programmable TPMS Sensors

Compatible with 99% of vehicles worldwide

100% ID cloneable sensor

Sold separately

Offered in a single, four packs and 20 packs

GEARWRENCH launched the GWSCAN, the everyday diagnostic device, GWSMARTBT, a professional bidirectional diagnostic tool, and the GWSMART07, a pro-quality bidirectional diagnostic tablet in 2024.

For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH ®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

SOURCE GEARWRENCH