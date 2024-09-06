GEARWRENCH CRACKS THE CODE ON DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS

GEARWRENCH Three New Smart Diagnostic Tools put full diagnostics in the palm of technician's hands

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEARWRENCH is launching three new diagnostic tools for auto mechanics that are breaking all the rules. As cars evolve, diagnostic tools are essential to technicians to help efficiently diagnose and solve problems under the hood and are needed for even the most basic of repairs. However, competitor models are expensive and require annual and weekly costly software updates that many new technicians starting out in their career may not be able to afford. GEARWRENCH is breaking those diagnostic rules, launching three new diagnostic tools: GWSCAN, the everyday diagnostic device, GWSMARTBT, a professional bi-directional diagnostic tool, and the GWSMART07, a pro-quality bi-directional diagnostic tablet.

Not only are the new GEARWRENCH diagnostic products created for the new mechanic starting out in their career, but they are also the most cost-efficient option for professional mechanics years on the job. All three devices come with a complete two-year warranty, free software updates, and cover more than 80+ car manufacturers. With all vehicles newer than 1995 operating with an OBDII scan port, diagnostic tools are essential to the garage.

"Voice of the customer research was crucial in revealing that current diagnostic tools are seen as overly costly, burdened with recurring fees, and lacking sufficient support, especially in terms of warranty coverage," Senior Product Manager Jarrett Wolf emphasized. "We challenged ourselves to make diagnostic tools accessible to every automotive technician."

In addition, all three devices are elevating the aesthetic of traditional diagnostic tools, with molten orange and black livery that is easy to see among the dark confines of the OBDII port location. This makes each device easy to remove, and difficult to leave behind in vehicles.

Additional features for each device can be found below.

GWSCAN – Everyday diagnostic device

FREE Software updates

Complete system diagnostics including in-depth test, maintenance light reset, etc.

Full OBDII Test to read faulty codes in ECU via OBDII protocols

Continuous vehicle monitoring

Complete 2-Year warranty

Retail: $69.99

GWSMARTBT – Professional bi-directional diagnostic tool

FREE software updates

Full bi-directional control including a live actuation test

23 Vehicle reset/relearn functions including throttle matching, ABS bleeding, TPMS reset and more

Live data mapping including freeze frame capturing

Complete 2-Year warranty

Retail: $149.99

GWSMART07 – Pro-quality bi-directional diagnostic tablet

3-Year FREE software updates

Full bi-directional control

38 Vehicle reset/relearn functions to include throttle matching, ABS bleeding, TPMS reset and more

Topology mapping to visually present coms of vehicle's systems

Complete 2-Year warranty

Retail: $699.99

All three GEARWRENCH Diagnostic tools will be available on September 1, 2024. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

