GEARWRENCH Going All-In on Torque Tools with Expanded Selection, Support and Warranty

The GEARWRENCH torque product offering is adding 185 new products across three platforms: mechanical torque wrenches (MTWs), electronic torque wrenches (ETWs) and screwdrivers. The only thing more impressive than the expansion is the innovation that goes into improving the most common problem areas: accuracy, durability, accessibility, and ease of use.

Electronic | The ETW category continues to be the fastest growing category in torque wrenches. GEARWRENCH is adding ¾" and 1" drive options to its core line (+/-2% accuracy), but the showstopper is the new E-Spec. Designed for pros in the MRO, assembly and aerospace industries, the E-Spec achieves a +/-1.5% accuracy and 1.5% angle measure accuracy. Its software interface means performance and usage data can be tracked easily for the most demanding jobs.

Mechanical | As the original innovator of "clicker-style" MTWs, GEARWRENCH is adding 1-inch drive options to its core lineup and flex-head options to its industry standard-breaking 120XP lineup. The entire category achieves unmatched accuracy (+/-3%), exceeding ASME standards (4%). These high tooth-count ratchets provide impressive access, with 120XP models requiring a swing arc of just 3 degrees. All-steel construction delivers the superior durability professional users need.

Screwdrivers | Quality in the small-torque market has been suspect at best, but GEARWENCH torque screwdrivers are here to change all that. With +/-6% accuracy that meets ANSI requirements, quick-change bit holders, and laser-etched markings, these torque screwdrivers separate themselves from the competition with superior versatility, comfort and affordability.

As if the tools weren't enough, GEARWRENCH is backing them up with the best warranty on the market, a calibration and repair customer support program, and a series of torque training videos online. For more information, visit cms.gearwrench.com/page/torqueproducts.

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

