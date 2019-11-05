GEARWRENCH® Honored with Pair of PTEN Innovation Awards at AAPEX Show 2019

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A pair of products from GEARWRENCH—a premium brand of mechanics hand tools within the Apex Tool Group—were recognized at the PTEN Innovation Awards (PTIA) during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Tuesday at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. PTEN magazine recognizes the most innovative automotive aftermarket tools and equipment every year, as voted on by a panel of judges comprised of technicians and shop owners.

The GEARWRENCH Mobile Work Station was recognized with a PTEN Innovation Award during the AAPEX Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The GEARWRENCH Mobile Work Station (83169) received the PTEN Innovation Award in the Toolboxes and Carts category. The Mobile Work Station offers practical functionality and durability with customizable features that allow users to make this station work for them. The Mobile Work Station features industrial grade 6" by 2" wide polyurethane locking casters that support a max capacity of 2,000 lbs.

With 11 different-sized drawers, including a full-size top drawer with adjustable partitions and a lockable side cabinet with adjustable shelf, this storage space is flexible enough to fit any tool. The drawers offer 100-lb capacity ball-bearing locking drawer slides. A spray can shelf and pegboard panel provide customizable storage of tools, power cords, hoses and more.

The GEARWRENCH Bluetooth Radio/Speaker (86997) received a PTEN People's Choice Award in the Safety Equipment & Personal Gear category. The speaker offers rich sound and versatile features, like a built-in microphone for receiving calls when paired with a smartphone. A single device can pair up to two speakers at once for sound that fills the room. The compact designed and rubber casing make it tough enough for any shop and worksite conditions.

For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Apex Tool Group

Related Links

http://www.apextoolgroup.com

