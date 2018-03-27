GEARWRENCH® Introduces New Adjustable Spanner Wrenches

GEARWRENCH Adjustable Spanner Wrenches are designed to reliably tighten or loosen threaded collars, lock nuts, rings, and packing nuts commonly found on industrial equipment and tooling. Spanners are offered in three styles: Face, Pin, and Hook. Their adjustable heads (or spans in the case of face style wrenches) allow them to be used on a range of collar sizes, eliminating the need for dedicated wrenches for every size application. Each is made of alloy steel and features a hard stamped size marking on its handle. Pin style wrenches also have pin diameter hard stamped on their handles. All have a black oxide finish for corrosion resistance and for use in locations where plated products are not allowed. All styles and sizes, where official specifications exist, meet or exceed GGG-W-665C Specification.

"These new adjustable spanner wrenches are another example the broad scope of the GEARWRENCH tool offering," said James Stewart, Senior Product Manager. "Their quality design, material, and finish provide unsurpassed durability and value."

Three sizes of Face Style GEARWRENCH Adjustable Spanner Wrenches are offered, the largest of which has a capacity of up to 4 inches. There are six Pin Style wrench sizes with capacity ranges from 3/4" – 2" to 4-1/2" – 6-1/4" and three Hook Style sizes with capacity ranges from 3/4" – 2" to 2" – 4-3/4". All are available from automotive warehouse distributors, mobile dealers, online retailers, and from industrial and commercial distributors.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

