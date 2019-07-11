GEARWRENCH Introduces New Chrome Hex Bit Sockets, Improving Access Without Skimping on Strength

"Technicians often struggle to have tools that provide great access without compromising strength, so we designed our mid- and long-length hex bit sockets to offer both," said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. "From the materials we use to the nuances of our design, our new hex bits help auto mechanics and industrial maintenance professionals keep pace with their work."

Product Features

Mid-Length and Long-Length bits to provide additional access to hard-to-reach fasteners

S2 steel insert hex bits for maximum strength

Sockets meet insertion depth requirements to ensure correct engagement with the fastener

Chamfered hex bit ends are precision manufactured for a secure fit to prevent stripping and wear

Socket base full polish chrome finish is easy to clean and provides high visibility

Large hand-stamped identification and double line (SAE) and knurled line (metric) to easily distinguish between SAE and metric sockets

Socket base is heat treated

Exceed ASME proof torque requirements for durability

The new line of mid-length and long-length hex bits includes 61 total products (57 open stock options and four sets) for 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch drives in both SAE and metric. The full line of GEARWRENCH Hex Bit Sockets now has 140 options and 16 sets, including standard hex bits, ball-end hex bits, and long ball-end hex bits. For more information, go to www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

SOURCE Apex Tool Group

Related Links

http://www.apextoolgroup.com

