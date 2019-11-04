GEARWRENCH to Introduce Customizable Shop Equipment to Help Mechanics be More Comfortable and Organized

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the never-ending quest to make the workday easier for professional mechanics, GEARWRENCH is unveiling a new Mobile Work Table and its Flex Foam Universal Tool Storage System at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas. Both are designed with features pros will appreciate, making their days more comfortable, more organized and more efficient.

The GEARWRENCH Flex Foam Universal Storage System’s material and its unique pattern are strong enough to keep tools in place, with no more rattling around inside of a mobile cart. The foam material resists tearing and is solvent resistant.

The GEARWRENCH Mobile Work Table can be adjusted between 35 and 48 inches tall for more comfortable use, rather than the mechanic adjusting to the table. The adjustable handle with its comfortable textured grip allows the user to set it higher or lower to fit their preference.

The table can support up to 150 pounds with its 18-gauge frame, 20-gauge top shelf and dividers, and bolted dual legs. Large 3-inch casters make the Mobile Work Table easy to get around the shop, and bumper guards on each corner protect the work area from every-day run-ins. The top tray also features an EVA solvent-resistant covering for durability.

The GEARWRENCH Flex Foam Universal Tool Storage System provides an exceptional tool storage solution without having to customize to each individual tool. The universal pattern holds most tool shapes, and its low profile fits in most tool drawers (2 inches deep and up), and the 16"x22" dimensions can be segmented to fit unique drawers.

Both products will be on display at the GEARWRENCH booth (10509) at the SEMA Show from Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. They'll be available in retail December 2019. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

