GEARWRENCH Ups Ratchet Game with New 90-Tooth Line

"Our growing industrial design team has had a massive impact on our products in recent years, and the 90-tooth ratchet line is a great example of that," said Jim Stewart, product manager. "The goal is to always be improving—to never settle for good enough. So, we went and made these ratchets sleeker, with more teeth and greater comfort than ever before, improving them in every way possible."

With 90 teeth, the new line of ratchets provides a 4-degree swing arc for greater access in tight spaces. The precision-engineered, high-strength pawl gives increased durability, helping the ratchets exceed ASME torque performance requirements. For those who prefer a chrome handle, the full polish versions are easy to clean and ergonomic to be easier on the hands. For those who prefer it, the solvent-resistant cushion grip is comfortable but tough enough to handle shop life.

Available now are 13 individual standard and Flex Head ratchets to go with six sets. Seven are full polished chrome and six will feature the cushion grip, and all except the 3/ 8 -inch stubby flex head ratchet are available in ¼-inch, 3/ 8 -inch and ½-inch drives.

