Geben Communication Acquires Content Marketing and Influencer Agency Women Online

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geben Communication, an award-winning public relations firm, today announced it has acquired Women Online, a content and influencer marketing agency that specializes in national social impact and nonprofit clients.

"We've always focused on accelerating growth and impact for our clients. Now, we can do more," said Geben Founder and President, Heather Whaling. "This acquisition expands our expertise, elevates our services, and creates new ways for us to support our clients' goals. The Women Online team has a rich history of successfully implementing creative, innovative campaigns that shift behaviors, engage stakeholders, and educate audiences, and we're excited to add their expertise to our team."

Generalists by intent, Geben's clients span industries from healthcare and technology to B2B and consumer services. And now, the addition of Women Online catapults Geben to the forefront of the social impact space. After starting as a PR and social media agency in 2009, Geben's services expanded as clients' needs evolved over the years -- adding paid search, paid social, SEO audits and strategy, and data analytics/insights to its offerings.

Women Online Founder, Morra Aarons-Mele, is joining Geben's leadership team as EVP and will lead the development of a national social impact practice.

"There's so much alignment that joining forces feels like a natural next step for both teams," said Aarons-Mele. "I'm thrilled to deepen our talent bench and supplement our content and influencer services with PR and digital marketing."

Geben stays at the forefront of ever-evolving client needs. Consumers are demanding brands live their values. By infusing Women Online's national social impact expertise, Geben is expanding its services to deliver innovative, effective solutions to foundations, nonprofits and mission-driven brands committed to creating a better world.

"Geben means 'to give' in German, so it's only natural that when we decided to invest in our growth, we found a partner who shares our deep commitment to doing well by doing good," said Whaling.

The transaction was completed as of May 11, 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Geben Communication is a PR agency specializing in traditional and digital communications services. Since the launch of the agency in 2009, Geben's services expanded as clients' needs evolved over the years-- adding paid search, paid social, SEO audits and strategy, and data analytics/insights to its offerings. Having award-winning work recognized by PRSA, Geben was also recently named a top PR agency in America by Forbes.

Women Online is a boutique content and influencer marketing agency. The company specializes in national social impact and nonprofit clients, utilizing The Mission List, Women Online's remarkable influencer network of highly coveted opinion-shapers. Their best-in-class work has been recognized by PR Week, the Webbys, the Iris Awards for excellence in parenting media, and PRSA.

