Gebrüder Weiss Delivers Equipment for the OeWF Mars Analog Mission

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official logistics partner of the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), Gebrüder Weiss is transporting the globally unique mission equipment as well as 16 international science experiments to the test site in Israel. After the date had to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations for the transport from Austria to the Israeli Negev Desert are now officially underway. From Oct. 4-31, the OeWF and international research partners will carry out the simulated astronautical Mars mission "Amadee-20."

Apprentices Organize Transport

Young professionals at Gebrüder Weiss are taking an active role in organizing the transport. Under supervision, four trainees will be taking over all logistic tasks, customs clearance, and the transport of mission equipment. Under the hashtag #marsmonday , they will be regularly providing personal insights into this extraordinary project on social media.

About Amadee-20

From Oct. 4-31, the OeWF will be leading the international Mars Analog Mission "Amadee-20." Experiments from Austria, Germany, France, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the USA will be carried out by six specially trained OeWF analog astronauts. The mission equipment will fill two sea freight containers that Gebrüder Weiss will then transport from Innsbruck, Austria, to the mission site in the Negev Desert in Israel — a site closely resembling the surface of Mars.

During the mission, the experts wear the spacesuit simulator "Aouda," which was developed by OeWF. Currently, only five organizations worldwide are working on an equally complex spacesuit simulator. The analog astronauts (field crew) in Israel will be supported by the Mission Support Center in Innsbruck, where several teams will be responsible for supporting the field crew with conducting scientific research, preparing the mission schedule, securing the collected data, and monitoring the health of the field crew. "Amadee-20" is the 13th Mars Analog Mission of the OeWF. Find out more at: https://oewf.org/en/portfolio/amadee-20/.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company, with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices, having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. Visit GW-World.com for more information.

About the Austrian Space Forum

The Austrian Space Forum is one of the world's leading institutions conducting Mars analog missions, thus, paving the way for the future human exploration of the Red Planet. Experts from a broad variety of disciplines as well as the spaceflight sector constitute the core of the OeWF's continued endeavors that, on a regular basis, include national and international institutions from science and industry to work at the cutting edge of scientific research. On doing so, the Austrian Space Forum is using its excellent contacts to opinion leaders, politics and media to further and internationally propagate Austrian top-level research. The Austrian Space Forum also contributes significantly to inspiring and educating young people in the sectors of science, technology and engineering. The OeWF offers internships to students and pupils and its experts supervise scientific papers on a regular basis. www.oewf.org

