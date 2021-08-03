Gebrüder Weiss to Sponsor Swiss Hyperloop Team at Not-a-Boring Competition

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official logistics partner, Gebrüder Weiss supports the "Swissloop Tunneling" research team at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. The ETH team is involved in the further technical development of the Hyperloop high-speed transport system. With a sponsored land and sea transport from Dübendorf in Switzerland to Las Vegas, Gebrüder Weiss is ensuring that the research team can participate in September at Not-A-Boring Competition, "Can you beat the snail," with its high-tech drilling robot. The Hyperloop competition will involve drilling a tunnel as quickly and accurately as possible.

Gebrüder Weiss is the main sponsor of Swissloop Tunneling at ETH Zurich. Here: In front of the Gebrüder Weiss sea freight container in D?bendorf / Switzerland: Stefan Kaspar (left), founder and co-president of Swissloop Tunneling, with his team.

The idea behind the Hyperloop project, based on a concept developed by Elon Musk, is to transport people and goods over shorter distances through tunnels under or above the earth's surface to their destination at high speed. To make tunneling financially viable, the drilling robots required must be as fast, compact, and automated as possible. The conditions set by Elon Musk for the high-tech scientific race in Las Vegas are challenging. As a reference, for drift velocity, he has specified the speed of a snail, which should be surpassed if possible.

"As a provider of future-oriented logistics solutions, we have to start thinking today about how we can ensure the freight mobility of tomorrow under economically feasible conditions. The Hyperloop project may still seem somewhat exotic to us today, but it promises feasible solutions for the mobility requirements of the future," says Lothar Thoma, Managing Director Air & Sea at Gebrüder Weiss.

Stefan Kaspar, founder and co-president of Swissloop Tunneling, said, "Questioning existing transport systems for people and goods and looking for feasible alternatives - our vision is nothing less than to revolutionize tunneling and help a technology achieve its breakthrough. With the logistical support of Gebrüder Weiss, our vision is one step closer to becoming reality."

