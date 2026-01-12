Gécamines Trading Exercises Right to Purchase 100,000 Tons of Copper Destined for the United States

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a market consultation carried out at the end of 2025, Gécamines has exercised its right to purchase 100,000 tons of Tenke Fungurume's (TFM) 2026 copper production.

This transaction is the first direct purchase of volumes reserved for Gécamines through one of its partnerships. It represents 20% of TFM's production, in line with Gécamines' shareholder stake.

This volume of copper, spread over the 2026 financial year, is intended for the American market, thus meeting certain expectations of the recent agreements made between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States of America. Gécamines is pleased to carry this initiative out in alignment with the objectives of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

"This first marketing operation is an extension and development of the competitive offer system established for the products of Gécamines' partnerships, which has been in place since 2023 and has been successfully executed thus far," announced Guy-Robert Lukama, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gécamines SA.

"We are pleased with this first operation, which is the result of work carried out for more than a year to strengthen the position of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the global market for raw materials and to affirm the Congolese state's desire to regain its sovereignty over its subsoil," said Placide Nkala Basadilua, Chief Executive Officer of Gécamines SA.

A strategic turning point for the DRC's economic sovereignty

Since the end of the 1990s, marketing of metals produced on Congolese territory has been mainly carried out by foreign third parties, depriving the State of the ability to make optimal use of its national production. The establishment of Congolese structures for the marketing of metals produced in the country is a historic return to the global value chain for the country, and will facilitate better integration for the DRC into the physical and financial flows from its mining production.

A rise in power already underway

Thanks to the marketing rights obtained on a share of the production generated through its partnerships, Gécamines is now positioned among the most influential global players in the sector. The competitive market consultation implemented made it possible for:

A better promotion of Congolese products;

An increase in the tax base for the State

A diversification of buyers strengthening the country's commercial independence.

In the long term, Gécamines is aiming for sales rights of up to 500,000 tons of copper and 40,000 tons of cobalt, confirming its ambition to once again become a global player in the critical raw materials market.

A new step: The creation of Gécamines Trading

For Gécamines, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, this evolution towards a 100% trading subsidiary company offers an opportunity to provide value from the country's production to end customers, first by becoming a buyer of a share of the production of its partnerships and then by becoming a seller with international weight. In addition to the geostrategic implications of increased competition between nations for access to raw materials, this will allow the DRC to benefit directly from the revenue generated by this activity.

A strategic alliance with Mercuria

To ensure the operational success of the project, Mercuria, one of the world's leading commodity trading groups, has been selected by Gécamines as a strategic partner. It provides financial, logistical and technical support, ensuring the necessary credibility in international markets and rapid ramp-up.

"The creation of Gécamines Trading marks a decisive step for the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is an instrument of sovereignty, transparency, and enhancement of our natural resources for the benefit of the Congolese people," said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gécamines SA.

www.gecamines.cd

