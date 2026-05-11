Leadership transition comes as longtime chief Crystal Long retires after decades guiding the credit union

EL PASO, Texas, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of GECU, one of the largest locally owned federal credit unions in Texas and New Mexico, today announced the appointment of Alex Rascón as President and CEO. Alex, who has been with GECU for 28 years, succeeds Crystal Long, who retired May 1, 2026, after decades of dedicated service.

GECU Appoints Internal Executive, Alex Rascón, as President and CEO

Alex brings extensive experience and understanding of the credit union movement and has played a central role in shaping GECU's financial and growth strategies based on his previous role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer where he led accounting, treasury, business intelligence, card portfolio, and human resources, as well as the overall financial performance of the credit union. Prior to that, he oversaw branch operations, community development, and communications departments and was instrumental in starting the business intelligence department for GECU.

"The appointment of Alex Rascón marks an exciting new chapter for GECU; he brings the highest-level of leadership, deep industry experience and a forward-thinking approach to meet the evolving needs of our members," said Gregory J. Watters, GECU Chairman of the Board. "We are confident Alex will guide GECU into its next chapter of growth while continuing to focus on our members and the communities we serve."

This leadership transition comes at a time of steady growth for the credit union, which grew to become El Paso's largest independently owned financial institution with more than $4.5 billion in assets serving more than 441,000 member-owners nationwide. Recently, GECU announced the intent to acquire Bank of the Southwest, which is subject to approval from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Financial Institutions Division (NMRLD), to further its vision to help even more people and families on their financial journey. Expansion plans include GECU's first branch in Lubbock, Texas, which is set to open in fall 2026.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen as GECU's next President and CEO," said Alex Rascón. "Crystal Long was a true visionary and extraordinary leader shaping who GECU is today, and I am excited to build on that legacy. I want to thank the Board of Directors for their trust and confidence in me to lead our credit union and look forward to championing our mission of people helping people and making a difference for our members and the communities we serve."

About GECU

GECU was founded in 1932, manages $4.5 billion in assets and serves more than 441,000 members nationwide. GECU offers a full range of financial services, including online banking, checking and saving accounts, mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, credit cards and free financial coaching. Their mission is to provide members with convenient, superior financial products and services that pave the way to financial freedom. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.gecu.com.

SOURCE GECU