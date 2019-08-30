Ged Lawyers Provides Free Ice in Preparation of Hurricane Dorian

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ged Lawyers, LLP is giving away free ice on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. to help prepare for Hurricane Dorian. Supplies are on a first come, first serve basis, and the event will go on until we run out of ice. Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4. Please make sure you and your families are well prepared for this storm. We pray our community stays safe during this time.

Please join us at our headquarters:

Ged Lawyers, LLP

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

LOCATION: 7171 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487

