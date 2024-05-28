GED® Testing Service Launches Education UnplugGED Podcast to Engage Non-Traditional Learners, Educators, and Employers

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GED Testing Service, the developer of the GED® test, is thrilled to announce its first official podcast: Education UnplugGED™. The podcast aims to engage students, educators, and organizations through adult education thought leadership, featured speakers, and inspiring stories.

Education UnplugGED is dedicated to destigmatizing alternative educational paths and highlighting the diverse stories of GED learners, educators, and employers. Hosted by Vicki Greene, CEO of GED Testing Service, each episode explores the unique experiences of those who take the road less traveled.

Currently, there are over 40 million adults without a high school diploma. For decades, the GED has been a crucial step for many seeking to improve their lives, offering a gateway to higher education and career prospects. The demand for adult education is surging as society increasingly recognizes the importance of non-traditional educational pathways. Success is possible with the support of family, friends, communities, and employers investing in learners.

"Nothing in life is linear – that includes our education and employment journey. From test takers to change makers, we're sharing the stories of people who have taken a non-traditional path to a better life." – Vicki Greene, CEO of GED Testing Service.

Listeners can tune into the Education UnplugGED podcast at GED.com/podcast. Coming soon to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

This month also marked the annual livestreamed GED Grad Day commencement ceremony for the class of 2024. The virtual interactive format included guest speakers, a live chat, and the Wall of Love digital yearbook for sharing shout-outs in real time. On May 17, 2024, the event gathered over 600 live attendees and generated over 2.5k views during the broadcast. Viewers can watch the GED Grad Day recording and learn more at GED.com/gedgradday2024.

About GED Testing Service

The GED® test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for over 21 million graduates since 1942. Nearly all U.S. colleges and employers accept the GED credential. As the creator of the official GED test, GED Testing Service ensures that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson.

