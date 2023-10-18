Gedeon Richter: an effective treatment for female schizophrenia patients

News provided by

Gedeon Richter Plc.

18 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between the 7-10th of October 2023, during the 36th Annual Meeting of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. Cariprazine was found to be effective in women with schizophrenia in a real-life setting with around 70% of the physicians being satisfied with the results. In another poster presentation, it was also shown that cariprazine is statistically significantly better than risperidone in addressing negative symptoms of schizophrenia, but even regarding the global illness severity – that goes beyond negative symptoms – the drug provided better results.

Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting about 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics are effective in the treatment of positive symptoms, the management of negative, cognitive, and affective symptoms often remains challenging.

Cariprazine is a 3rd generation antipsychotic medication with a unique receptor profile and proven efficacy in persistent negative symptoms. Treatment with risperidone is still one of the most used standards when it comes to schizophrenia. Nonetheless according to the Gedeon Richter scientific poster, based on a post-hoc analysis of a randomized, 26-week double blind clinical trial: clinicians observed a significant reduction in global illness severity – that goes beyond negative symptoms – and measured functional improvement that appears to start early and is significantly greater than with risperidone.

In the second poster, the effectiveness of cariprazine in women in a real-world setting was presented. Based on an open label, flexible dose, 16 week (5 visit), observational study of cariprazine involving 116 outpatients in Latvia (47 of them were women), cariprazine was found to be effective in women with schizophrenia in a real-life setting. Almost 28% of the doctors were very satisfied, 42.6% were satisfied and only 6.4% of them were dissatisfied with cariprazine's effectiveness. The primary outcome measure was a list of clinical questions on schizophrenia symptoms (positive symptoms: hallucinations, delusions; negative symptoms: anhedonia, blunted effect, avolition/apathy, alogia, asociality) rated on a 7 point scale, the so-called Short Assessment of Negative Domains (SAND).There was a significant change from baseline in women to week 16 in the SAND scores: negative symptoms decreased by 6.2, positive symptoms decreased with 1.0, which is a remarkable, combined 7.2 drop.

About Richter  and  About Cariprazine

SOURCE Gedeon Richter Plc.

Also from this source

Gedeon Richter: Eine effektive Behandlung für weibliche Schizophrenie-Patienten

Vom 7. bis 10. Oktober 2023 wurden auf der 36. Jahrestagung des Europäischen Kollegs für Neuropsychopharmakologie (EKNP) neue Analysen von...

Gedeon Richter: un tratamiento eficaz para las pacientes con esquizofrenia

Entre el 7 y el 10 de octubre de 2023, durante la 36ª Reunión Anual del Colegio Europeo de Neuropsicofarmacología (ECNP), Gedeon Richter Plc presentó ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.