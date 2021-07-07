Gedeon Richter's first participation in the World Congress of Biological Psychiatry

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 15th World Congress of Biological Psychiatry, which was held virtually between the 28-30th June 2021, Gedeon Richter Plc presented new analyses of cariprazine studies in form of two scientific posters and a free communication presentation. Gedeon Richter organised and sponsored a satellite symposium where knowledgeable psychiatrists discussed the unmet medical needs and cariprazine's efficacy in the treatment of bipolar disorder. Furthermore, Gedeon Richter collaborated with Recordati on the organisation of another satellite symposium that focused on the broad-spectrum treatment of schizophrenia and cariprazine's potential in fulfilling the wide-ranging needs of patients. This was the first time that the Hungarian company attended the event.

Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder that is comprised of positive, negative, and affective symptoms, as well as cognitive impairment. The illness affects about 1% of the population globally; and an estimated 5 million people struggle with this disorder in the EU.

On the first day of the virtual conference, within the framework of a satellite symposium titled "Cariprazine as a broad-spectrum treatment", three well-known European psychiatrists – Christoph U. Correll from Germany, Koen Demyttenaere from Belgium and Johan Sahlsten Schölin from Sweden – discussed the concept of broad-spectrum treatment and the potential advantages of cariprazine in different clinical scenarios and symptoms domains. The first lecture set the stage and explained the broad-spectrum concept of schizophrenia and what the different symptom domains that are need to be targeted to improve outcomes. The second lecture explored cariprazine's role in addressing broad-spectrum needs, while the third and final lecture presented case reports to translate the theory and clinical trials data into real-life settings.

On the second day of the congress, the second satellite symposium with the title "Unmet medical needs in bipolar disorder" was held. Eduard Vieta from Spain, Roger S. McIntyre and Lakshmi N. Yatham, each from Canada, discussed the unmet clinical needs in bipolar disorder and how cariprazine can help address these medical challenges. The first lecture gave an overview of the current treatment strategies and unmet medical needs in bipolar disorder. The second lecture mainly focused on the accurate and timely diagnosis of bipolar depression, while the final lecture presented cariprazine's role in the treatment of bipolar disorder mania and bipolar depression.

During the three-day long congress, two scientific posters and a free communication presentation from Gedeon Richter were also available with the following contents:

Efficacy of Cariprazine on Cognitive Symptom Domains in Patients with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Depression

Broad Spectrum Clinical Efficacy of Cariprazine in Schizophrenia

A Post Hoc Analysis of the Safety Profile of Cariprazine and Potential Relevance for Patient Adherence in Schizophrenia

It is important to note, that cariprazine is approved solely for the treatment of schizophrenia in the EU, while in the USA, besides that indication, it is further approved for manic, mixed, or depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. On the 1st of July the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has expanded the list of indications for the medicine: the updated list includes such states in adult bipolar disorder as manic or mixed episodes, as well as bipolar depression. Until now, the medication has only been used in Russia for the treatment of schizophrenia, in addition this is the first country besides the USA, where the medicine has the approval now for the indications above.

About Cariprazine

Cariprazine, a potent dopamine D3/D2 receptor partial agonist with preferential binding to D3 receptors, is approved in the EU for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults under the brand name Reagila® and in the US for the treatment of schizophrenia and manic, mixed or depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder under the Brand Name Vraylar®. In addition, cariprazine is being investigated as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder in adults. Cariprazine is protected by a composition-of-matter patent that expires in 2029. Cariprazine was discovered by Gedeon Richter Plc. and is licensed to Allergan (AbbVie) in America and to Recordati SpA in Western European Countries.

About Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.gedeonrichter.com), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 3.8 billion (USD 4.5 billion) by the end of 2020, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.8 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Gedeon Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Gedeon Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Gedeon Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

About Recordati

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,300 people, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in Europe, Russia and the other C.I.S. countries, Ukraine, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and licensed, in several therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2020 was € 1,448.9 million.

