Gedik Investment implements Itiviti for futures market making and algorithmic trading

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Gedik Investment, a leading investment banking advisory and brokerage firm in Turkey, has rolled out Itiviti Tbricks for its futures market making and algorithmic trading operations.

Gedik Investment was seeking a platform to lower latency and increase its trading volume capabilities to boost market share and profits in the Turkish capital markets. "We have been in this industry for a long time and have a good understanding of the region's capital market and Fintech solution providers," said Sevan Ülütaş, Managing Director, Market Making, Gedik Investment. "For us, choosing Itiviti over other technology providers was not a complicated decision. It was, in fact, one of the easiest decisions we've ever made."

Itiviti Tbricks can be used for multi-asset class market making and algorithmic trading and provide complete control over quoting activities from initial quote to a variety of hedging strategies. It will also enable Gedik Investment to quote more trades with tighter spreads and execute using optimized low latency automation.

In addition, Itiviti Tbricks will enable Gedik Investment to improve their decision-making and oversight with custom execution strategies and comprehensive risk capabilities, including real-time positions management and a powerful stress-testing mechanism.

The deployment of Tbricks was rapid and smooth due to the flexibility of the solution and the expertise of Itiviti's implementation team that focused on meeting Gedik Investment's needs.

"The strength of the operational support and responsiveness we received from Itiviti throughout the implementation was very high." added Salim Kasap, Managing Director, Market Making, at Gedik Investment.

"It's an exciting time for both Gedik Investment and for Turkey's capital markets," said Ofir Gefen, Head of Sales and Revenue, EMEA and APAC at Itiviti. "The next few years should be transformational for the Turkish capital markets in terms of trading volume growth and the need for best of breed technology to support the market players. It's important for financial firms in Turkey to think strategically about how their investment in trading technologies can help them remain competitive and expand their business."

Continued Gefen: "The ability to scale the Tbricks solution across products, markets, and locations is limitless and will help future-proof Gedik Investment's technology infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with Gedik and support their growth strategy today and into the future. "

About Gedik Investment

Established in 1991, Gedik Investment is one of the leading investment banking advisory and brokerage firms in Turkey, providing research and brokerage services to domestic and foreign clients. The company is a member of Borsa Istanbul (BIST) and is authorized by the Capital Markets Board (CMB). Today, it has the largest customer base of any non-bank local brokerage house, with around 58,000 clients and counting. Gedik Investment boasts a widespread distribution network, with 42 main branches spread across Turkey's primary cities.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

