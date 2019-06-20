GEDWorks™ Program Helps Nearly 4,000 GED® Graduates

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching the GEDWorks program in mid-2015, GED Testing Service has partnered with more than two dozen national companies to help employees earn their GED credential at no cost. To date, nearly 4,000 students have earned a GED credential with the support of their employer through the GEDWorks program.

EPI Breads and Bell's Brewery are the most recent companies to partner with GED Testing Service. Bell's Brewery is a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 39-state area.

"At Bell's, we take a holistic approach to ensuring we provide our employees with benefits and opportunities to thrive no matter what stage of life they are in," said Emily Schuiling, Human Resources Services Manager for Bell's Brewery.

"When we discovered a talent pool that was rich in passion and dedication, but didn't meet the hiring requirements for some of our roles, we knew we needed to help fill that gap. GEDWorks has been nothing short of amazing."

EPI Breads is a large-scale bakery with locations in Georgia, Texas and Michigan.



"At EPI Breads, our focus is on attracting and retaining great people," said Hugh Sullins, CEO of EPI Breads. "Helping our Team Members earn a no-cost GED is a great addition to the benefits we offer, and GEDWorks is making the process easier and more effective. We're very pleased with the Team Member response."

Bell's Brewery and EPI Breads join a growing roster of GEDWorks partners. Total Wine & More, the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine, began offering the GEDWorks program in 2018. Since offering this educational benefit, Total Wine & More has helped multiple students earn a GED diploma.

"Total Wine & More is committed to supporting the communities we live and work in and programs like GEDWorks help us further our mission," said Vanessa Bernarding, Vice President of Talent Management & Human Resources for Total Wine & More.

"We understand the importance of education and the positive benefits it can have for everyone involved. Employees are happier and more fulfilled in their personal and professional lives when they know their employer is invested in their well-being."

GEDWorks employers represent various industries including food service, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, media and transportation. Some of these employers include:



Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Sheetz, Texas Department of Transportation, Benchmark Electronics, UGN and Southeastern Grocers (BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie).

The GEDWorks program is designed to meet the unique needs of working adults who aspire to earn their GED credential. Pearson and the American Council on Education (parent companies of GED Testing Service) now offer the GEDWorks benefit to its employees and qualifying family members. Eligible Pearson employees can access the same tools and resources that have helped thousands of GEDWorks graduates earn their credentials.

GEDWorks participants are given access to a personal advisor, online GED study materials, practice tests, connections to local adult education programs and free GED tests. Personal advisors are a key component to the GEDWorks program. Advisors act as coaches and motivators, as well as hold students accountable for earning their GED credential. The GEDWorks program also gives students access to online tools that assist with college and career planning.

GEDWorks students are 81% more likely to earn their diplomas than students who are pursuing a GED credential on their own.

Additional information about GEDWorks is available here and this webpage features success stories of GEDWorks graduates.

About GED Testing Service

The GED test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for more than 20 million graduates since 1942. The GED test is accepted by virtually all U.S. colleges and employers. As the creator of the one official GED test, GED Testing Service has a responsibility to ensure that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for the millions of adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson.

