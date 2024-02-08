Gee Heavy Machinery Demonstrates Industry Leadership at Sierra Cascade Logging Conference

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery, Komatsu's full-service distributor in Northern California, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Sierra Cascade Logging Conference Expo. The conference, renowned for its focus on forestry, logging and heavy equipment, provides an ideal platform for Gee Heavy Machinery to showcase its expertise and cutting-edge solutions.

Komatsu PC210LCi-11 excavator with Intelligent Machine Controls Komatsu D51EXi-24 with Intelligent Machine Controls

As a leading provider of heavy machinery solutions, Gee Heavy Machinery is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the forestry sector. With a diverse range of equipment tailored for logging operations, the company stands poised to make a significant impact at the conference.

"We are excited to be part of the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference, an event that celebrates the vital role of forestry and logging in our communities," said Joel Larson, COO at Gee Heavy Machinery. "Our participation underscores our dedication to providing top-tier solutions and support to forestry professionals."

At the conference, attendees can expect to experience firsthand Komatsu's latest advancements in logging equipment, including a PC290LL-11 log loader, D51EXi-24 dozer, PC210LCi-11 mid-size excavator, and WA320-8 wheel loader. Gee Heavy Machinery will also be featuring a PC130-11 in the show's excavator rodeo. Gee Heavy Machinery will feature machines offering available options with innovative and integrated advanced automation technology – Intelligent Machine Control. Additionally, the company's team of experts will be on hand to provide insights, guidance, and technical support to visitors.

For more information about Gee Heavy Machinery's participation in the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference or to inquire about their forestry equipment solutions, please contact:

Media Enquires:

Barb Canibano

VP of Marketing

T: (725) 253-4044

E: [email protected]

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to have been selected by Komatsu as its partner in providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions and unparalleled results. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

SOURCE Gee Heavy Machinery