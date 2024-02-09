Gee Heavy Machinery Expands Product Line to Become a Full-service Komatsu Distributor

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery, the Komatsu Construction equipment dealer in Northern California, is excited to announce the expansion of its product range to include Komatsu Forestry and Mining equipment.

The expanded partnership reinforces Gee Heavy Machinery's ability to provide top-tier solutions for the forestry and mining sectors, supported by Komatsu's well-established reputation for quality and innovation.

Komatsu PC290LL in action Gee Heavy Machinery | Komatsu

Key benefits to Gee Heavy Machinery's customers include access to Komatsu's state-of-the-art machinery designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety in forestry and mining operations. Gee Heavy Machinery's customers will also benefit from a broader selection of reliable and technologically advanced equipment, coupled with the expertise and support that Komatsu is known for worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be a full-service Komatsu dealer, as it enables us to offer a complete range of heavy machinery spanning the construction, forestry and mining industries," said Lee Vanderpool, President and CEO at Gee Heavy Machinery. "Our partnership with Komatsu aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing best-in-class solutions to, creating value for, and winning together with our customers. We are excited about these enhanced offerings and the opportunity to better meet the diverse needs of our clientele."

Komatsu's comprehensive range of forestry and mining equipment includes cutting-edge machinery such as excavators, dozers, loaders, and more, all designed to meet the unique demands of these industries. Gee Heavy Machinery's team of trained professionals are equipped to provide expert advice, support, and maintenance services to ensure that customers experience optimal performance from their Komatsu equipment.

For more information about Gee Heavy Machinery's partnership with Komatsu or to inquire about the latest forestry and mining equipment offerings, please contact:

Media Enquiries

Barb Canibano

Vice President, Marketing

T: (725) 253-4044

E: [email protected]

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery:

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to have been selected by Komatsu as its partner in providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions and unparalleled results. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

SOURCE Gee Heavy Machinery