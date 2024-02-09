Gee Heavy Machinery Expands Product Line to Become a Full-service Komatsu Distributor

News provided by

Gee Heavy Machinery

09 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery, the Komatsu Construction equipment dealer in Northern California, is excited to announce the expansion of its product range to include Komatsu Forestry and Mining equipment. 

The expanded partnership reinforces Gee Heavy Machinery's ability to provide top-tier solutions for the forestry and mining sectors, supported by Komatsu's well-established reputation for quality and innovation.

Continue Reading
Komatsu PC290LL in action
Komatsu PC290LL in action
Gee Heavy Machinery | Komatsu
Gee Heavy Machinery | Komatsu

Key benefits to Gee Heavy Machinery's customers include access to Komatsu's state-of-the-art machinery designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety in forestry and mining operations. Gee Heavy Machinery's customers will also benefit from a broader selection of reliable and technologically advanced equipment, coupled with the expertise and support that Komatsu is known for worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be a full-service Komatsu dealer, as it enables us to offer a complete range of heavy machinery spanning the construction, forestry and mining industries," said Lee Vanderpool, President and CEO at Gee Heavy Machinery. "Our partnership with Komatsu aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing best-in-class solutions to, creating value for, and winning together with our customers. We are excited about these enhanced offerings and the opportunity to better meet the diverse needs of our clientele."

Komatsu's comprehensive range of forestry and mining equipment includes cutting-edge machinery such as excavators, dozers, loaders, and more, all designed to meet the unique demands of these industries. Gee Heavy Machinery's team of trained professionals are equipped to provide expert advice, support, and maintenance services to ensure that customers experience optimal performance from their Komatsu equipment.

For more information about Gee Heavy Machinery's partnership with Komatsu or to inquire about the latest forestry and mining equipment offerings, please contact:

Media Enquiries
Barb Canibano
Vice President, Marketing
T: (725) 253-4044
E: [email protected]

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery:

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to have been selected by Komatsu as its partner in providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions and unparalleled results. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

SOURCE Gee Heavy Machinery

Also from this source

Gee Heavy Machinery Demonstrates Industry Leadership at Sierra Cascade Logging Conference

Gee Heavy Machinery Demonstrates Industry Leadership at Sierra Cascade Logging Conference

Gee Heavy Machinery, Komatsu's full-service distributor in Northern California, is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Sierra Cascade...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.