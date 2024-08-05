Gee Heavy Machinery Expands Reach with New Location in Fremont, California

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery LLC, Northern California's Komatsu construction, mining and forestry dealer, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth location in Northern California. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving customers across the region.

New Gee Heavy Machinery facility in Fremont, CA.

Located at 45051 Industrial Drive in Fremont, California, the new facility is a full-service Komatsu dealership offering sales, rentals, parts, and service. With over 27,000 square feet under roof on more than 7.25 acres, the new location houses 8 service bays, a parts warehouse, a rental office and a large storage yard. Through this new store, Gee is perfectly situated to meet the needs of businesses and industries in the surrounding area, providing access to top-quality equipment and unparalleled customer support.

"We are excited at this opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Bay Area, and Fremont in particular," said Lee Vanderpol, CEO and President at Gee Heavy Machinery. "This new location reflects our commitment to providing our customers with the support and solutions they need to succeed."

For more information about Gee Heavy Machinery and its new Fremont location, visit geehm.com or call 844-433-6224.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery:

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to partner with Komatsu providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions in construction, mining and forestry in Northern California. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Barb Canibano

Gee Heavy Machinery LLC

725-253-2044

[email protected]

SOURCE Gee Heavy Machinery