SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gee Heavy Machinery is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Simpson as the new Rental Manager, effective September 23. With a distinguished background in rental management and deep industry roots, Chris brings a wealth of expertise and leadership that will drive the growth and success of Gee Heavy Machinery's rental division.

Chris joins Gee Heavy Machinery with an impressive track record, having led an award-winning rental program at a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for four consecutive years at the national level.

Gee Heavy Machinery Welcomes Industry Veteran Chris Simpson as New Rental Manager to Lead Division Growth

In addition to his achievements in equipment rentals, Chris has over a decade of management and administration experience. He also brings more than 20 years of public service, underscoring his dedication to serving communities and leading with integrity. Coming from a family rooted in the dirt grading and ground preparation industry, Chris combines personal passion with professional expertise, making him a valuable addition to the Gee HM team.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to Gee Heavy Machinery," said Mark Keeler, General Manager for Gee Heavy Machinery. "Chris's experience, track record, and commitment to the industry will elevate our rental services and help us continue providing exceptional solutions for our customers."

Chris will oversee the day-to-day operations of the rental division, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction, optimizing inventory management, and expanding the rental fleet to meet the needs of a growing market.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to have been selected by Komatsu as its partner in providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions in construction, mining and forestry in N. California. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Barb Canibano

Gee Heavy Machinery

T: (725) 253-4044

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Gee Heavy Machinery