Gee Heavy Machinery Welcomes Tim Cantu as New Sales Manager

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Cantu has joined Gee Heavy Machinery as our new Sales Manager. Tim brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, making him an excellent addition to the Gee team.

With over 25 years of experience in sales, management, and operations, Tim has taken on multiple roles in rental, parts, service, sales, and auction. In his most recent role as Director of Sales and Marketing for a compact construction equipment supplier, he was responsible for sales, marketing, inventory, and contracts. Tim's experience in working with both large national accounts and small rental accounts make him a valuable asset to our organization.

As the newly appointed Sales Manager, Tim will be responsible for overseeing the Gee Heavy Machinery sales team, aiding in the development of sales strategies, and ensuring that we meet our growth targets. His passion for the industry and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Gee.

Mark Keeler, General Manager of Gee Heavy Machinery, said "Tim is a welcome addition to our growing team. His industry knowledge and exceptional track record in sales management are exactly what we need to elevate our sales strategies."

Please join me in welcoming Tim to Gee Heavy Machinery. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team, our customers and our business.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. To learn more, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Gee Heavy Machinery

Building on more than 40 years of success in the automotive industry, Gee Heavy Machinery is proud to have been selected by Komatsu as its partner in providing customers with premier heavy equipment solutions in construction, mining and forestry in N. California. At Gee Heavy Machinery, our mission is clear: "Winning Together With Our Customers, Because When They Win, We Win." To learn more about our products, services and career opportunities, please visit www.geehm.com.

