Gee Smith Named Head of Sequoia Sentinel Family Office

AKRON, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia), a leading SEC-registered wealth manager with more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, today announced the appointment of Gee Smith as head of Sequoia Sentinel, a boutique family office within the firm that is dedicated to supporting the unique needs of ultra high net worth individuals and families. Smith reports to Tom Haught, CEO and founder of Sequoia Financial Group, and will guide the continued expansion of Sequoia Sentinel's service offering.

The Sequoia Sentinel brand was launched in the fall of 2023 as the next evolution of the customized services and advisory teams Sequoia offers to ultra high net worth clients, including technical expertise in areas that specifically affect individuals with substantial family wealth. Sequoia Sentinel clients typically have a minimum account size of $25 million. Sequoia Sentinel represents more than half of Sequoia Financial Group's assets under management.

Smith, former president and partner of multi-family office firm Zeke Capital Advisors, has been a senior strategic advisor at Sequoia following its acquisition of Zeke Capital in February 2023. Before joining Zeke Capital in 2013, Smith was managing director with Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management. He was the head of Wealth Advisory Services, a role that included overseeing all wealth planning activities and also chairman, president, and CEO of Goldman Sachs Trust Co., which served as the corporate trustee for more than $17 billion in private client and institutional assets. He was also a member of the senior leadership team of the Private Wealth Management Group at Goldman Sachs. Smith will remain based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"Gee has decades of experience leading teams, building businesses, and advising some of the most affluent families across the country," Haught said. "We are delighted to promote him to this key role on Sequoia's leadership team. Sequoia Sentinel is an essential platform in our commitment to provide personalized advice to families across our service spectrum."

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Group offers services to clients across the wealth continuum, including several specialized resource groups such as special-needs planning. Sequoia has been serving high net worth individuals and families since 1991 and created Sequoia Sentinel to offer an array of tailored services, including asset management, tax management, wealth transfer, asset transactions, and charitable planning to meet the challenges inherent to generational wealth.

The Sequoia Sentinel family office team is an experienced group of professionals who have targeted experience in solving the complex issues of wealthy families. Sequoia Sentinel's professionals invest alongside clients in the same strategies and portfolios. Sequoia Financial Group has enhanced its capabilities to serve the ultra high net worth market through organic growth and acquisitions, including Zeke Capital Advisors, M Capital Advisors, and WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS.

In 2023, Sequoia Financial was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. The ranking is based on assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia had more than $18 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.sequoia-financial.com.

