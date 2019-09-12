GeekHive Announces New Marketing Technology Offer to Improve ROI in 60 Days

Recognizing the pressure placed on business leaders to improve the return of their marketing technology investments, GeekHive presents the Martech Stack Assessment as a short-term marketing technology solution that carries long-term value.

"The Martech Stack Assessment directly responds to our clients' need to leverage and optimize their investments in marketing technology," said Gene De Libero, Director of Digital Strategy and Marketing Technology at GeekHive. "Outcomes of the assessment improve operational efficiencies, save our clients money, and positively impact business results."

Covering marketing technology discovery, analysis, and solution development, the Martech Stack Assessment includes five phases in 60 days: Digital Maturity Assessment, Systems Assessment, Digital Insights, Strategy Roadmap and Quick Wins. The service offering evaluates existing technology systems and organizational digital readiness to provide clarity into the client's current marketing technology state and to reveal opportunities for optimization. Insights gleaned from these findings then inform the creation of a client-specific roadmap that is developed to support target objectives and outlined with next steps for the organization to follow.

The Martech Stack Assessment consolidates strategy alignment, roadmap development, and technology integration within a short 60-day cycle to enable organizations to jumpstart their digital transformation and maximize the value of their marketing technology, quickly and effectively.

GeekHive President & CEO, Peter Ladka stated, "Our team takes great pride in finding marketing technology solutions that deliver successful outcomes for our partners. We are committed to providing our clients with top-quality digital strategy and marketing technology expertise that brings immediate value back to their organization."

For more information about the GeekHive Martech Stack Assessment, sign-up for a free consultation at www.geekhive.com/MarTechEast2019 .

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a marketing technology consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform and unlock the power of their technology investments. Reinforcing technology implementation with expert-led consultation, GeekHive provides innovative solutions that accelerate business opportunity and create world-class customer experiences. Visit www.geekhive.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Lindsey Rogers, Content Manager

Phone: (917) 789-6293

lrogers@geekhive.com

SOURCE GeekHive

