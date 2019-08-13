GeekHive Appoints a Director of Digital Strategy and Marketing Technology

"Adding Gene to our team of GeekHive consultants demonstrates our company's commitment to providing digital strategy and marketing technology solutions for our clients," stated Peter Ladka, GeekHive President and CEO. "We are proud to be positioned as a consultancy at the forefront of the marketing technology industry and bringing Gene onboard allows GeekHive to move forward as a leading solution provider."

Earlier this year, GeekHive expanded its client service offerings to include consultation support in addition to its core technology competencies. Addressing the widespread need for marketing technology guidance across businesses large and small, GeekHive reinforces its expertise in technology implementation with strategic consultation as an added value opportunity for clients.



With the addition of De Libero, GeekHive affirms its identity as a strategic consulting partner and cements its dedication to its latest solution offerings. A familiar face in the marketing technology industry, De Libero hosts the How Digital Marketing Works podcast and teaches digital marketing courses at the NYU School of Professional Studies, Division of Programs in Business, and USF's Muma College of Business. De Libero joins GeekHive after several years at Sitecore, where he served as Digital Marketing Evangelist and as a director in the Global Strategy and Industries Group.

At GeekHive, De Libero will oversee the digital strategy and marketing technology branch of the company to bolster its selection of service capabilities that promote lifetime customer value. According to De Libero, "Businesses need to ride the crest of change to stay relevant in today's marketplace, yet typically do not have the people to do so. That's where GeekHive can help. Our team brings the experience, expertise, and skills to our clients that help them build solid digital strategies and unlock the power of their marketing technologies."

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a marketing technology consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform and unlock the power of their technology investments. Reinforcing technology implementation with expert-led consultation, GeekHive provides innovative solutions that accelerate business opportunity and create world-class customer experiences. Visit www.geekhive.com.

