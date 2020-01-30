GeekHive Digitally Improves the User Experience for Central Hudson with Episerver CMS

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation partnered with marketing technology consultancy GeekHive to launch a customer-first website that prioritizes usability and enhances functionality for its customers across its service territory.

Having outgrown its legacy content management system (CMS), Central Hudson selected Episerver CMS as an agile enterprise-level platform capable of supporting its company objectives and scaling with business growth. Central Hudson sought the guidance of consulting partner GeekHive to implement the new platform in such a way that would place utmost importance on the customer experience, while reducing reliance on internal resources.

Recognized as an Episerver Silver Partner, GeekHive equipped Central Hudson with the technical expertise needed to launch the newly redesigned Episerver CMS and served as the strategic arm behind the systems migration.

"Our consultants think beyond the deployment of the website to consider the customer experience from a holistic perspective," stated Peter Ladka, President and CEO of GeekHive. "GeekHive was excited to leverage the capabilities that Episerver CMS has to offer, in order to help Central Hudson reimagine its customer experience."

GeekHive utilized the structured yet flexible framework of the Episerver CMS to improve site usability, navigation, and functionality for Central Hudson customers. Enhancements include:

Single sign-on (SSO) access for web and mobile applications

Web forms that enable in-site submissions for service requests

Simplified online payment processes

Outage reporting and status updates

Graphical representations of account billing and electrical usage

Access to special assistance and energy-efficiency program applications as well as other informational resources.

To learn more about the UX strategy behind the new Central Hudson website, view the video.

About Central Hudson

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson) is a regulated transmission and distribution utility serving approximately 302,000 electric customers and 80,000 natural gas customers in a defined service territory of New York State's Mid-Hudson River Valley. Central Hudson delivers natural gas and electricity in a defined service territory that extends from the suburbs of metropolitan New York City north to the Capital District at Albany.

About GeekHive

GeekHive is a marketing technology consultancy specializing in platform evaluation, implementation, and integration services as well as marketing technology assessment programs for mid-market to enterprise-level businesses and organizations. GeekHive combines expertise in digital strategy and agile technology to accelerate business opportunity for its clients and deliver remarkable customer experiences. Visit www.geekhive.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Lindsey Rogers, Content Manager

Phone: (917) 789-6293

lrogers@geekhive.com

SOURCE GeekHive

