GEEKOM Announces the Best Cost-Effective Mini PC- GEEKOM A6

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, the Green Mini PC Global Leader, is going to release a new model named the A6 on January 17th, 2025.

This mini PC is already available for pre-order on GEEKOM's official website. Priced at $449, it may just be the new best mini PC under $500.

According to the official information, the GEEKOM A6 mini PC employs a well-ventilated aluminum chassis which measures only 0.47 liter, but it packs enormous power under the hood, thanks to the perfect combination of a beefy processor, high-bandwidth DDR5 RAM, and a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD.

At the heart of the GEEKOM A6 is the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor. With 8 powerful Zen3+ cores, 16 threads and 16MB L3 cache, this mobile chip is on par with the latest mainstream desktop CPUs in processing speed, allowing the GEEKOM A6 to handle complex computing duties like multimedia editing, code writing and data-intensive analysis with ease. The integrated Radeon 680M GPU also matches entry-level discrete graphics cards in gaming performance, giving the A6 enough oomph to run modern AAA titles smoothly at 1080P resolution. In addition, the A6 comes with Windows 11 OS, so buyers can use the mini PC right out of the box.

When it comes to heat dissipation, the mini PC features GEEKOM's super-efficient IceBlast cooling technology. With air being actively redirected to different layers of the system, and pushed out through the rear of the chassis, key internal components can stay cool and stable even when tasks are loaded.

Besides its superb performance, the GEEKOM A6 is also perfectly reliable. It is built with premium material and has undergone rigorous testing before mass production, including 120 hours of high and low temperature test, 90 minutes of vibration test, 15000 cycles of I/O plug-unplug durability test, strict EMI radiation test and more. As a result, the A6's lifespan is expected to be twice as long as that of mini PCs from other brands. Also, each GEEKOM mini PC is covered by a 3-year limited warranty, and the company offers 24/7 after-sale services for its users.

The A6's launch event will be streamed live on GEEKOM's official YouTube channel on January 17th, 2025. During the launch event, GEEKOM will randomly give viewers promo codes to get the A6 at a discounted price.

