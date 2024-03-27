Geekplus and Hy-Tek Intralogistics partner on large e-commerce project

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an expansion of its partnership with Hy-Tek Intralogistics, Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has completed the installation of a Shelf-to-Person solution for a rural lifestyle retailer with stores in 49 states.

By using the Geekplus Goods-to-Person system, the retailer compressed its entire e-commerce storage and picking operation by 45 percent, freeing up space for future expansion.

Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Geekplus have partnered on a large e-commerce project.

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Geekplus, a major innovator for the goods-to-person space," said Donnie Johnson, president at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "By leveraging their Shelf-to-Person solution, we were able to transform the operations of one of our key customers, giving them more flexibility and agility for their supply chain operations. We look forward to all of the projects to come and being able to allow our customers to experience Geekplus' technology in our cutting-edge Innovation Lab."

Hy-Tek and Geekplus are currently working on several additional opportunities. To give these customers a feel for the Geekplus order fulfillment robots, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is actively demoing the solution at its 20,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky innovation lab.

"We're proud to further develop our partnership with Hy-Tek Intralogistics, empowering their customers with the most comprehensive array of Goods-to-Person mobile order fulfillment solutions on the market," said Randy Randolph, vice president of channels and partnerships at Geekplus. "Hy-Tek and Geekplus are really presenting a complete package to customers, allowing them to expand into our different solutions as their business continues to grow."

About Hy-Tek

Built on 60 years of experience and success, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is your leading supply chain consultant and internal logistics solutionist, integrating a harmonious blend of traditional material handling, automation, robotics, and full stack software to solve complex product and information flow inefficiencies. We are your trusted, end-to-end resource, leveraging in-house expertise to deliver performance-driven solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit https://hy-tek.com

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

