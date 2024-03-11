Geekplus celebrates 75th North American project, U.S. debut of tallest warehouse mobile robot during Modex 2024

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has deployed more than 75 projects in North America, the company's fastest-growing region. Last year, Geekplus empowered customers with mobile order fulfillment robots at more than 38 project sites across 20 states and one Canadian territory.

Geekplus will celebrate the milestone and the U.S. debut of its Tote-to-Person solution, the industry's tallest mobile order fulfillment robot, at Booth C6076 during the Modex supply chain conference. The conference takes place from March 11 to March 14 in Atlanta.

In Tote-to-Person, two robots work together: one that goes high to store totes, one that quickly delivers totes to picking stations. With that combination, the solution can maximize vertical warehouse storage without sacrificing fulfillment speed.

Nearly 15 Geekplus partners will be showcasing the company's modular solutions during Modex. Geekplus leadership will also provide insight into the market. Rick DeFiesta, executive vice president of sales and solutions, will explore flexible automation; Randy Randolph, vice president of channel partners, will join a panel on mobile robot technology.

Geekplus empowers warehouse operators with a comprehensive suite of reliable, scalable Goods-to-Person mobile robots. With Shelf-to-Person, Tote-to-Person and Pallet-to-Person solutions that can all be integrated into a single software dashboard, Geekplus is the one-stop shop for all storage types.

"There is a vast opportunity in North America for our suite of Goods-to-Person order fulfillment solutions, and we're seeing increased interest both from new customers in various industries and from companies repurchasing our solutions for use in additional facilities," said Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus. "But while there has been high adoption in some sectors, much of the market is still largely underdeveloped."

Shelf-to-Person, the most mobile Goods-to-Person solution on the market, removes the need for infrastructure investment. With the Tote-to-Person system, warehouse customers with 12-meter-high ceilings can utilize every bit of vertical storage space. Pallet-to-Person empowers partners with high-density pallet storage and all the advantages of mobile robots for ground-level picking.

Stop by Booth C6076 during Modex to demo all three solutions.

About Geekplus

Geekplus has the largest portfolio of mobile robotics solutions for order fulfillment in the industry. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358346/Geek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Geek+