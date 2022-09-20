Geek+'s Marie Peterson and Jing Jin recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Women in Supply Chain Awards

International Business Development and Marketing Vice President Marie Peterson and Geek+ Americas' Head of Solutions Jing Jin are winners at this year's Women in Supply Chain Awards.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, is proud to announce two of its executives have been named as winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Awards. International Business Development and Marketing Vice President, Marie Peterson, and Geek+ Americas' Head of Solutions, Jing Jin, are recognized as leaders in their field.

Geek+ Founder and CEO Yong Zheng said: "We fully support Supply & Demand Chain Executive's initiative to highlight the contributions of women to the logistics industry, and, on behalf of everyone at Geek+, I am proud to say thank you and congratulations to both Marie and Jing! Their contribution to Geek+'s global success cannot be overstated, and we are very lucky to count them amongst our leaders."

Marie Peterson joined Geek+ in 2019 and oversees the company's international marketing and communications initiatives to support Geek+'s global growth. In her time with Geek+, Peterson has helped the company receive global recognition with over $300 million in orders, including over 50% from international markets; more than 500 global customers; and eight robotics and supply chain logistics awards. She has also expanded Geek+'s global marketing team from 10 to 25 people with six new offices and experience centers in the United States, Europe, and APAC.

Jing Jin started her career as an engineer in warehouse optimization and holds a master of science degree in supply chain management. After joining Geek+, one of her key accomplishments was building and scaling a solutions design department from scratch. Jin has overseen 50-plus pre-sales projects and 25 post-sales projects and will spearhead Geek+'s efforts to break into new business verticals and advance robotic automation in the United States with impactful robotic solutions that augment warehouse operations and solve customer pain points.

This is the third edition of the Women in Supply Chain Awards, which honor female supply chain leaders, executives, and mentors who set an example and lay the groundwork for other women to succeed in all levels and aspects of supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive created these awards to champion women making a difference in what has been a traditionally male-dominated field.

Geek+ congratulates all of the winners of this year's Awards, and looks forward to seeing more women help shape the future of the wider logistics industry.

