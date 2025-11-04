Geeks360 Launches "AI Enterprise Growth Solution" to Help Healthcare Brands Transform Marketing and Operations

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Geeks360, a performance marketing and automation agency, announced the launch of its AI Enterprise Growth Solution, a customized, end-to-end framework designed to help healthcare organizations merge marketing and operations into one smart, efficient engine.

Many healthcare organizations still rely on siloed platforms and manual workflows that slow down growth and inflate costs. Geeks360 's new solution tackles this challenge head-on, bridging the gap between marketing and operational processes to help healthcare enterprises scale faster and smarter.

"While working with healthcare brands, we realized that many are missing out on the efficiencies and savings that AI-enabled business optimization can bring. The same intelligent systems that power marketing automation can also transform operations, improve lead flow and overall business performance. We created the AI Enterprise Growth Solution to connect these dots and help healthcare organizations reduce inefficiencies and unlock growth." — Dmytro Volokh, Head of Paid Media Ads at Geeks360.

A path to growth: how the solution works

The journey begins with a bottom-up audit. Geeks360's team dives into your current marketing processes and operational systems to spot bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and disconnects.

Then comes an AI-driven roadmap customized to your business: a long-term strategy to automate and streamline operations, designed to support and improve lead generation and conversion.

Finally, implementation, scaling, and optimization. Geeks360 puts AI to work to reduce overhead, remove friction, and scale workflows that deliver measurable results.

The result is a fully connected business ecosystem where marketing performance and operational efficiency work together to deliver optimal results.

Streamlining marketing and operations

Many enterprise healthcare systems work with systems that speak different languages. Marketing, sales, operations—each live in a bubble. The AI Enterprise Growth Solution is designed to flatten barriers, unify data, and let every department see the same picture.

"We don't just build a dashboard, hand it over, and walk away. We map your existing flows, identify friction points, and build AI-enabled systems that remove barriers without disrupting existing workflows." — Darya Neyburger, CEO of Geeks360.

When marketing and operations work within the same framework, you see faster lead handling, clearer pipeline visibility, and less wasted effort.

Real-world impact: from complexity to clarity

Operations don't usually make headlines. Most marketing agencies draw the line there, sticking to campaigns, ads, and creative. But getting the marketing and business processes right and working in tandem is how you unlock real growth.

Geeks360's AI Enterprise Growth Solution takes a 360-degree view, optimizing both how brands attract customers and how they serve them. By connecting marketing and operational systems, we help enterprise healthcare organizations unlock efficiencies that translate directly into growth.

For example, for a pharmacy client, Geeks360 designed a fully automated intake and fulfillment system that took the pressure off staff and accelerated turnaround times. The solution streamlined everything from lead validation and document capture to doctor communication and patient messaging, while staying HIPAA compliant. As a result, the client saw faster prescription processing, fewer manual follow-ups, and full visibility from referral to pickup.

And in a different use case, Geeks360 helped a B2B healthtech client connect the dots between sales, contracts, and delivery. Going beyond lead generation, the team rebuilt the process around revenue operations, using AI to score accounts, automate quoting, and trigger billing and provisioning workflows, while monitoring SLAs. What used to take days of back-and-forth between departments now happens automatically, freeing teams to focus on higher-value work.

Built for regulated industries, designed for growth

Unlike generalist marketing platforms, Geeks360's framework is built specifically for regulated industries such as healthcare. The solution ensures that all integrations, data flows, and automation processes are compliance-ready, helping enterprise clients maintain control and transparency while scaling.

We created Geeks360 AI Enterprise Growth Solution for enterprise healthcare organizations looking to take their growth and efficiency to the next level by transforming their marketing and operations.

About Geeks360

Geeks360 is a Los Angeles–based digital performance marketing and automation agency and your growth partner that fuses marketing, systems, and automation to drive smarter, faster outcomes for scaling brands.

