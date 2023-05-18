GEEKVAPE Wins "Industry Leader" At The 2023 Vapouround Global Awards

News provided by

GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

18 May, 2023, 08:29 ET

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, the Vapouround Global Award, known as the "Oscars of the global vape industry", was held in Birmingham, UK. The "Industry Leader", "Best Tank MTL", "Best Mod", "Best Beverage", and "Best Shisha Flavour" honors went to GEEKVAPE after a stringent evaluation procedure in recognition of its expertise in the field as well as its ability for innovation.

Continue Reading
GEEKVAPE Wins Industry Leader At The 2023 Vapouround Global Awards
GEEKVAPE Wins Industry Leader At The 2023 Vapouround Global Awards

The "Vapouround Annual Award," instituted in 2015 by the renowned media Vapouround, is the most prestigious and trustworthy selection and recognition event in the vaping industry. This year, roughly 650 vape businesses participated.

GEEKVAPE won the "Industry Leader" award this year, which is a testament to its strength, representing both the high-end design of the product and the authoritative recognition of the R&D strength behind it, in addition to the high recognition of GEEKVAPE's position as the industry leader in vaping devices.

"It is an honor to be recognized by senior figures in the industry," GEEKVAPE CEO Allen Yang stated. GEEKVAPE is committed to pursuing its social responsibility in order to enhance product service and quality, to pioneer a new trend of healthy living through technological advancement, and to contribute positively to the development of a healthy human society."

As a global leader in vaping devices, GEEKVAPE has always adhered to its brand vision of "Creating Health, Accomplishing Partners" by gaining a deep understanding of the needs of users and developing high-quality products and a forward-thinking product layout.

GEEKVAPE was the first company in the industry to establish a research institute comprised of a number of doctors and scientific research institutions. Recent developments at GEEKVAPE make it clear that its R&D and production systems have entered a phase of efficient operation. In another example, in April 2023, GEEKVAPE launched its new vape technology solution VPU in Paris, France. Similarly to the current iterations of CPUs in the technology sector, which focus on improving graphics performance and AI computing power,  VPU is a comprehensive solution designed to address the main pain points in the vaping industry, such as vape experience, safety performance, and life expectancy.

Allen Yang, the CEO of GEEKVAPE, said: "With excellent R & D capabilities and innovative design, GEEKVAPE will continue to maintain a pioneering perspective in the future, to create more high-quality products with international standards, to promote the quality sustainable development of the vape industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079957/GEEKVAPE.jpg

SOURCE GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Also from this source

GEEKVAPE Wins "Industry Leader" At The 2023 Vapouround Global Awards

Die führende Vape-Marke Geekvape hat eine revolutionäre Vaping-Technologie-Lösung vorgestellt: VPU

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.