GeekWire Summit- Explore the future at this 2020 virtual tech conference!

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 13-29, we are convening some of the planet's top thinkers in areas such as travel, education, health, politics, vaccines, venture capital and much more. The Summit event platform encourages networking and attendee engagement.

Agenda highlights include fireside chats with Bill Gates, Gates Foundation Co-chair, Peter Kern, Expedia Group CEO, and Panos Panay, Microsoft Chief Product Officer. Regence BlueShield's Health Tech Stage features insightful discussions related to COVID-19 and the changing landscape of the healthcare industry.

Don't miss out– buy your tickets today! Tickets range in price from $29 to $149, and a limited number of scholarship tickets are available for free to those in need. Tickets available today at www.geekwire.com/summit .

2020 Speakers include:

Bill Gates , Co-chair, Gates Foundation

, Co-chair, Gates Foundation Peter Kern , CEO, Expedia Group

, CEO, Expedia Group Panos Panay , Chief Product Officer, Microsoft

, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft Steve Harr , CEO, SANA Biotechnologies

, CEO, Jessie Woolley-Wilson , CEO, Dreambox Learning

, CEO, Dreambox Learning Dr. Vin Gupta , Professor Of Health Metrics Sciences, University Of Washington

, Professor Of Health Metrics Sciences, Dr. Lynda Stuart , Deputy Director, Gates Foundation

, Deputy Director, Gates Foundation Dr. Maria Klawe , President, Harvey Mudd College

, President, Emily Melton , Co-founder, Threshold

, Co-founder, Threshold Aashima Gupta , Director Of Global Healthcare Solutions, Google Cloud

, Director Of Global Healthcare Solutions, Google Cloud Nick Huzar , CEO, OfferUp

, CEO, OfferUp Scott Torrey , CEO PayScale

Full agenda and speakers listed: www.geekwire.com/summit .

Session examples:

The Race to a COVID-19 Vaccine : Experts in viral diseases will discuss the progress being made toward a COVID-19 vaccine just as an autumn spike is predicted.

: Experts in viral diseases will discuss the progress being made toward a COVID-19 vaccine just as an autumn spike is predicted. Expedia Group CEO Talks Travel : Perhaps no industry has suffered more than the global travel business. We'll discuss the prospects for a rebound and how the travel industry is innovating during these trying times.

: Perhaps no industry has suffered more than the global travel business. We'll discuss the prospects for a rebound and how the travel industry is innovating during these trying times. The Future of Education : Remote learning. Virtual commencements. Equitable access to technology. Panel discussion on the challenges facing educators, institutions, parents and students.

: Remote learning. Virtual commencements. Equitable access to technology. Panel discussion on the challenges facing educators, institutions, parents and students. Leadership in Tumultuous Times: a town hall-style discussion on the role business leaders should play in shaping our democracy.

Virtual exhibitor opportunities still available. For questions regarding the 2020 GeekWire Summit or future events, please contact [email protected] .

Media Contact: [email protected]

GeekWire ( geekwire.com ) is a fast-growing, national technology news site with strong roots in the Seattle region and a large audience of loyal, tech-savvy readers around the globe, who follow the site for breaking news, expert analysis and unique insights into the technology industry.

SOURCE GeekWire

Related Links

www.geekwire.com

